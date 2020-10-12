Face-to-face PUA assistance at Agat library will end Oct. 16; Dededo and Yona libraries remain open

HELP: Fely Muyco is helping her son Andrew Muyco with his unemployment benefits application at the Dededo library in June. The Dededo and Yona libraries will remain open to help people file their unemployment assistance application. The Agat library location will be closing. Post file photo. 

The Guam Department of Labor’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program will no longer open for face-to-face appointments at the Agat Library, according to a press release.

The last day of service at this location will be Oct. 16.

Service at the Dededo and Yona Libraries will not be affected. We will continue to schedule and assist claimants Monday through Friday by appointment.

To schedule an appointment for assistance with PUA claims, contact 311 option 6 or one of the following numbers: 988-3672; 788-0729; or 689-1872.

