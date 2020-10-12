The Guam Department of Labor’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program will no longer open for face-to-face appointments at the Agat Library, according to a press release.

The last day of service at this location will be Oct. 16.

Service at the Dededo and Yona Libraries will not be affected. We will continue to schedule and assist claimants Monday through Friday by appointment.

To schedule an appointment for assistance with PUA claims, contact 311 option 6 or one of the following numbers: 988-3672; 788-0729; or 689-1872.