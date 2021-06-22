'Face your fears,' love yourself, says Quinata after earlier struggles

Life wasn't always filled with happiness and pride for Eryhn Quinata, the 2017 Miss Queen of the Pacific.

"Growing up down south and being my father's only son – when you grow up down south, you cannot show this," Quinata said, as she referred to the dress she was wearing and the makeup on her face. "You have to be strong, you've got to be macho. You can't put on women's clothes. The culture is so deeply rooted that me acting like this or me being this way is frowned upon."

She told The Guam Daily Post that her birth name is much like the name she goes by to this day, minus a letter or two.

"I kept it because it's unisex," she said. "I spelled it differently."

Quinata, who identifies as trans, said she began her journey of self-discovery while she was still in kindergarten.

"I was so infatuated with Barbies and my sister's clothes – my parents already knew," she said.

However, that realization was tough for her father to except throughout most of her life.

"It took my father to be on his death bed to say the three words that I longed for ... which is, 'I love you,'" she said.

Quinata said her father passed away when she was 34.

"Since then, I've been free," she said.

'No one ever said this life was easy'

Her family has since expanded to include others in the LGBTQ community in Guam, who allow her the chance to live her truth each and every day.

"I am so thankful for the older generation who have paved my way and gone through the struggles," she said. "Because they've fought so bravely, I get to live so freely today."

Quinata's shares this message to others who may be dealing with their own personal struggles: "No one ever said this life was easy. But all I have to say is, face your fears and love yourself."