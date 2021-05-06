Facing $2.8M budget shortfall, mayors hold off adding new fees

A mayor's verification or the use of community centers will remain free of charge for at least another year, but mayors' offices are now bracing for the impact of a $2.8 million budget shortfall starting in July.

Possible furloughs and reduction in hours were initially anticipated by the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 if budget shortfalls were not addressed, but they now look to federal pandemic funds to cover portions of that shortfall.

Mayors on Wednesday voted to suspend until at least fiscal 2023 a decision to impose user fees. These include a proposal to charge for every mayor's verification used to obtain food, health care or other social services, or to obtain other government IDs.

"These are trying times. Everybody is suffering," Mayors' Council of Guam Executive Director Angel Sablan told mayors at their monthly meeting. "I don't think this is the time to ask our residents to pay user's fee to use a canopy, use chairs, recreational facility. We don't want to add to their burden."

There's still joblessness and long lines at pandemic food distribution events, he said.

But the mayors' offices are also in a budget crunch, and they said they are now banking on Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's commitment to them to use portions of the $660 million in American Rescue Plan funding to help fill the revenue hole.

Sablan later said the governor's commitment is not the full $2.8 million but at least enough to prevent mayors from taking drastic measures that will affect personnel and other operational costs.

The shortfall is mainly affecting the funding for street maintenance, islandwide beautification and public safety, which are used mainly for mayors' offices operations.

Council President Jesse Alig, mayor of Piti, said the governor knows that mayors' offices need funding before June ends.

"Because we'll experience the ramifications of the shortfall after that," he said.

Sablan hopes that it won't come to that.

In addition to asking the governor to help address the budget shortfall, mayors also requested additional:

funding for village cleanups of at least $500,000 every quarter up to fiscal 2022, or a total of $2.5 million

funding to buy heavy equipment such as a backhoe that can be practically shared by villages divided into five instead of only three

vehicles for village mayors' offices

Abandoned vehicles, stray dogs

At the meeting, Sablan and Alig also reminded mayors to submit their invoices related to the use of Recycling Revolving Funds on a timely basis. This will ensure the early release of the next cycle of funds from the Guam Environmental Protection Agency, they said.

The fund is used to remove abandoned vehicles, green waste, white goods or used household appliances, used tires and other recyclables. It comes from a portion of vehicle registration fees.

Mayors have put to good use some $800,000 of the $1 million so far released to the council this fiscal year. Sablan is set to meet with Guam EPA officials next week to request the release of the remaining amount.

From stray dogs to wild pigs

Mongmong-Toto-Maite Mayor Rudy Paco, who heads the Stray Animal Roundup team, on Wednesday reported 79 stray dogs and cats, as well as 20 wild pigs caught in April: