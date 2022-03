Hundreds gathered at the Micro Community Fair on Saturday to celebrate Micronesian Culture and Traditions Day at the Dededo Sports Complex.

The event was organized by the Chuukese Women of Guam in partnership with the FSM Consulate Office of Guam, the Micronesian Resource Center One Stop and the FSM Association of Guam.

(Daily Post Staff)