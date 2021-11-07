Editor's Note: This is the first in a Sunday series that looks at breast cancer in Guam and the families who have fought and survived.

Spots of what doctors were worried were cancer showed on her annual mammogram in 2011.

“There was something on my right breast,” said Teresita Borja Indalecio.

When asked what thoughts went through her head, she shared: “I cried and I told my husband … I said ‘Boyfriend, there’s something wrong with me."

She said he, Francisco Indalecio responded: “There’s nothing wrong with you.”

“I told him I have cancer.”

And then she asked him the question, “Would you still love a woman who has no breast?”

“And he said ‘I married you because I love you, not because of your body,’” she shared.

Reassured by her husband’s comment, Indalecio moved forward with her mastectomy, saying all she could think was, “I wanted to be around for my daughters and my grand and also be with him.”

Anna Indalecio Eustaquio, Indalecio’s daughter, said her parents have always called each other “Girlfriend” and “Boyfriend.”

“Everybody knows them like that,” said Eustaquio, who is also a breast cancer survivor. Their journeys were a bit different and, in fact, her mother’s experience sandwiched her own.

These two generations of cancer survivors spoke to The Guam Daily Post about their battles. They are among the many women in Guam and the region who have been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Statistics

Renata Bordallo, data collection specialist supervisor at the University of Guam Office of Research & Sponsored Programs, noted during the governor’s proclamation ceremony earlier this month that incidence data provided by the Guam Cancer Registry to the Pacific Regional Central Cancer Registry for 2007-2018, shows breast cancer remains the top cancer diagnosed among women in Guam, with an average of 50 invasive cases annually.

The PRCCR reports breast cancer is the No. 2 cancer diagnosed in U.S.-affiliated Pacific islands – second only to lung cancer and with a very small margin of difference in case counts.

“So we have a lot of breast cancer in our region,” she said, adding that unpublished data gathered since 1998 shows Guam Cancer Registry recorded almost 200 breast cancers diagnosed in women ages 44 and below – 88% of those were invasive.

Bordallo encouraged women to get their annual physicals, do the self-checks regularly, so they can know their bodies and see or feel if something changes, and to get mammograms as appropriate for their age groups.

Women ages 40 to 44 should have the choice to start annual breast cancer screening with mammograms, according to the American Cancer Society. Women age 45 to 54 should get mammograms every year. Women 55 and older should switch to mammograms every two years, or can continue yearly screening.

Bordallo said just over one-third, about 35%, of cases were diagnosed at an early stage. The remaining two-thirds were diagnosed at late-stage — Stage 3 or higher where cancer has moved beyond the breast to other sites.

With cancer treatment, about 90% of women with early-stage diagnosis, and even 87% of women diagnoses with late-stage breast cancer survived more than five years after their diagnosis.

From lumpectomy to mastectomy

After her initial diagnosis on island, Indalecio said she wanted a second opinion. Since she was headed to the mainland with her husband for a medical treatment for her kidneys, she figured she’d see the doctor there.

They made an appointment at Good Samaritan Hospital, Inadelcio said. Shortly after her appointment, the radiologist called the surgeon and told the surgeon to do the surgery “as soon as possible.” At first, she thought all that was needed would be a lumpectomy, where just the section of the breast with cancer would be taken out.

“So I went to the surgeon and we were talking then the radiologist said, ‘No, take the whole thing out,’” she said.

She was shocked.

The doctor asked if she understood what the radiologist said.

“Yes,” she said. “You want the whole thing.”

Indalecio, who turned 77 this year, didn’t share much of the news of her cancer until just before her surgery.

“I’m very protective in telling what’s wrong with me - that’s my problem I keep everything to myself,” she said, adding her daughters have scolded her for not letting them know so they could have supported her through the first part of the journey.

But she did eventually tell her family. While in California, one of her daughters, Carmelita Indalecio Pitts, drove to Good Samaritan from San Diego to help as Indalecio recovered from her surgery. Indalecio’s sister, Lily Pereda, was also able fly in from Texas. Since returning home, she's getting help from her daughters with Rose Indalecio Blend as well as her husband Allen Blend being her primary caregivers.

Indalecio noted that as scared as she was, her family and her faith kept her going. Before the surgery, she asked her nurse for a quick moment before they administered the anesthesia so she could say a quick prayer.

The mastectomy did the trick, astonishing her doctors who said it’s not often to some other treatment isn’t still needed after a mastectomy.

“God heard my prayers and the Blessed Mother,” Indalecio said.

And he would hear her prayers, not once, but twice more.

Indalecio would be diagnosed with breast cancer in her left breast in 2019. And much like the first procedure, they had caught it early enough so no chemotherapy would be needed.

She said hearing from the doctor that she had cancer was frightening. But to hear her daughter, Anna Indalecio Eustaquio, tell her that she was diagnosed was worse.

"Why her, why not just me. Why my baby?" Indalecio said, sharing her reaction to that news.

"I told her you have to be strong," she sharing, adding she was prepared to be at church everyday to lift her daughter up in prayer as she started her journey.