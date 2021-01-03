Faith, love, cooking may be key to living to 100

Strong faith, love of family, cooking, gardening and an active lifestyle may have just been the open secrets to longevity for eight of Guam's most senior citizens, ages 100 to 103.

"Many of our seniors who do reach this age seem to share a common thread: strong family values, strong religious values and really good hardworking ethics," Art San Agustin, director of the Department of Public Health and Social Services, said at Wednesday's presentation of legislative resolutions honoring Guam's centenarians – those who are at least 100 years old.

San Agustin joined Sen. Amanda Shelton, the main author of the eight resolutions, and co-sponsors Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and Sen. Wil Castro.

One of the centenarians, 100-year-old Romana Blas Villagomez, briefly appeared via Zoom during the presentation of the resolutions.

Her daughter, Louise, said the family is grateful and feels blessed for her mother's longevity.

"One hundred years is something to celebrate," the daughter said. "She will be 101 in two months."

Shelton said she and fellow senators didn't want 2020 to go by without recognizing Guam's centenarians, who normally are honored during Senior Citizens Month in May. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed and altered the celebration.

"This is a great blessing for us and a real honor for the 35th Legislature to be able to recognize our oldest and wisest members still with us today," Shelton said at the virtual presentation of the resolutions.

Among the eight honored centenarians were Paz Mendiola Sablan, now 103, and Yuk Lan Moylan, now 102.

Both were alive at the tail end of World War I, lived through World War II and the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 to 1920, and now the COVID-19 pandemic, among other global crises.

Six others turned 100 this year. Reaching 100 years old and older, said San Agustin, is a "landmark" and "a testament of longevity, of great life." San Agustin was a longtime administrator of the Division of Senior Citizens before his appointment as Public Health director last year.

Those who were recognized Wednesday included:

• Paz Mendiola Sablan, born Sept. 30, 1917, now 103 years old.

• Yuk Lan Moylan, born Dec. 19, 1918, now 102 years old.

• Felecisema Alcira Montalban, born Feb. 8, 1920, now 100 years old.

• Romana Blas Villagomez, born Feb. 29, 1920, now 100 years old.

• Filemon Catabay Carino, born March 20, 1920, now 100 years old.

• Jose Aguinaldo Peralta, born July 18, 1920, now 100 years old.

• Teodora P. Andrada, born Aug. 29, 1920, now 100 years old.

• Esperanza Avecillia Patacsil, born Nov. 26, 1920, now 100 years old.

Life centered around family

Sablan, who turned 103 this year, never remarried when the "love of her life," her husband Pedro Chargualaf Sablan, died in 1973.

She's a devout Catholic who, in her younger years, attended Mass every Sunday and enjoyed shopping, taking walks, and planting vegetables and flowers.

Fondly called "Nanpa," she likes to reminisce and tell stories of World War II. She's a "very independent woman who does not like to impose on anyone," senators said. "She even told her niece, Irene, to cancel the meal delivery from the senior citizen food vendor and stated to 'give the food to those that need it.'"

Yuk Lan Moylan, who turned 102 this year, was a successful businesswoman, and an active bowler and golfer in her younger years.

She and her husband, Francis "Scotty," started FL Moylan Co., Moylan Enterprises and Moylan Motor Co., which represented Volkswagen, Mercedes Benz, Subaru and Kawasaki automobiles. She has four children, 15 grandchildren, and 31 great-grandchildren.

"Yuk Lan enjoyed a social life with her spouse that centered around her family and her employees," senators said.

Gardening, cooking

Jose Aguinaldo Peralta, 100, not only founded Star Press General Printer in Tamuning and participated in different civic groups on Guam, but also enjoyed gardening and planting vegetables.

He would walk up and down the garden to exercise, senators said.

Peralta, originally from Pangasinan, Philippines, has remained committed to his vows long after losing his wife of 68 years, Juanita.

Romana Blas Villagomez, 100, remained committed to her marriage vows even after her husband Pedro died in 1976. She's a devout Catholic, an avid church donor, and likes to reminisce and share stories about World War II.

She loved to sew clothes for her children, including prom dresses for her daughters.

"She was also certainly a very great cook. Dinner rolls were among her specialties at family and friend gatherings," senators said.

Filemon Catahay Carino, 100, lives an active life, whether in his career or in church and community activities. He was a longtime electrician at the U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility.

Carino, originally from the Philippines, served as president of the parish council at Our Lady of Purification parish in Maina.

Even in his twilight years, Carino married his second wife four years ago, after the 2015 death of his first wife of 68 years.

Felecisema Alcira Montalban, 100, enjoyed cooking Filipino dishes and having family gatherings at home in her younger years. She's someone who "enjoyed a simple life."

Born in the Philippines, Montalban never remarried when her husband Proceso died. They have 14 children, 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Esperanza Avecillia Patacsil, 100, "is the epitome of a remarkable woman," senators said.

She's a mother of 12 children, all delivered at home, assisted by midwives or nurses. While her husband took care of the family business, she attended to the caring and education of all their children.

One of her grandsons, Eurich, thanked senators via Zoom for recognizing centenarians like his grandmother.

Patacsil, originally from the Philippines, helped augment the family income by sewing clothes. When her children grew and had careers of their own, she was able to travel to places, but Guam became her home.

Even at the time, she continued taking care of her children by insisting on cooking and cleaning the house until she developed dementia, and was brought to St. Dominic's Senior Care Home.

"She is not a perfect person, but to us, she is the best of the bests," her family said.

Teodora P. Andrada, 100, is blessed with five children, 17 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

"She's an active senior center member, where she played Bingo and cards for many years, and she loved to go to buffets, and occasionally watched TV in her spare time," senators said.