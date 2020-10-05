When Nina and Daniel Field were getting ready for their 2015 wedding in Virginia, Nina just wanted something extra special and personal to celebrate their big day.

“I made this handmade cake topper and thought, if I can make this for me, why don’t I bring this to Guam,” Nina Field said.

A year later, the couple had a larger wedding with family on Guam, and it was the start of creating beautiful things, along with NKPDF Designs, that brought designs to life with digital and laser cutting.

In 2016, Nina Field began designing tote bags and mugs and then was given an order to do hundreds of cake toppers for the Bank of Guam 45th anniversary.

“I was just doing it two at a time and they asked for hundreds of them and I had a super small machine,” she said.

The orders never stopped coming, and the couple have been part of hundreds of celebrations, milestones and events on island. Now they can add opening a store in the middle of a pandemic to their list of accomplishments.

Nina Field spends her days crunching numbers in the business office at a local charter school.

“At night, the way that I get it all out of my head is just to create,” she said. “It’s a stress reliever.”

From 'thingamajigs' to works of art

Passionate about seeing her designs come to life, Nina Field draws out her designs and, with the help of her husband and a few “thingamajigs," creates personalized works of art.

“I want my designs to also bring happiness to other people. I want everything digital to come to life,” she said.

At the time of our interview, Nina Field had been toiling away with the school budget and, as a result, created an intricately designed floral map of Guam.

“I had to get (the numbers) out of my head, and I made the floral map.”

For Daniel Field, working alongside his wife in the evenings meant time together and being a supportive spouse, figuring out a way to make the designs come to life.

He spent his days counting in the DFS vault and conducting audits.

“When I was working at DFS, I would work a full day and I would work at night to finish all these orders. But when the lockdown started, I had so much more time to complete everything that was coming in. We would be able to turn it over much more quickly. It made business much more efficient,” said Daniel Field.

With the island’s tourism at a near standstill and no realistic time frame of when things would start to recover, Daniel Field received a furlough notice. He asked his wife, “Why don’t we just go all-in on your dream?”

And her response was a resounding, "Yes!"

Finding faith in God, family

Nina Field initially didn’t want to open her own shop because of the overhead expenses, but she knew that making deliveries from the back of her red car every Saturday at the mall parking lot wasn’t going to cut it.

“We eventually said we’re going to need a place for all of the people to go and pick up their stuff. It would look good for us. It made us way more legit in how we’re doing the business,” Daniel Field said.

Nina Field enlisted the help of her parents, Dan and Dottie Doromal, who both retired earlier this year, to look for available office space for a shop. She had only one condition - there had to be pink, her favorite color, somewhere in the shop.

“We signed the lease July 1st, and we were able to get everything ready for show in 10 days,” Nina Field said. “When we signed the lease, I just had great hopes that it would lift everybody’s spirits.”

Even with the additional shutdown, which resulted in a quick opening and then a weekslong closure, the Fields adapted and started offering party packages of eight pieces for intimate parties due to the necessity of smaller social gatherings. Realizing that celebrations don't stop, even during a pandemic, Nina Field grew her social media presence, pulling in more fans of NKPDF Designs.

“Instead of things falling out of place, they more so came together than fell apart. We just tried to look at it in a more positive light than become victims of what our surroundings were,” Daniel Field explained.

With the help of Nina Field's closest friends, including Maria Dunn and Rachel Stake, NKPDF Designs shop in Upper Tumon was brought to colorful life, complete with the large pink sign – an eye-catching sight from the island's main thoroughfare.

“It was everybody coming together. It was our passion project all poured into one shop,” she said.

The shop itself is Instagram-worthy with designs and party favors that resonate with Pinterest perfection – the perfect addition to give your party that extra pop or personalized touch. From ornaments and cake toppers to wreaths, signs and floral walls, she’s got it all – even party supplies and backdrops for events.

“Basically if you come to our shop, you’ll walk away with a party,” Nina Field said. “The way we decorated the shop, we really wanted the customers to have a kind of experience, something they could imagine their own party to be rather than just looking around and seeing products.”

‘God’s got this’

While they’ve personally been impacted by the effects of the pandemic on the local economy, the couple admit making the decision to open a storefront in the middle of a lockdown took a huge leap of faith.

“Our business is supporting our whole family,” Nina said. “Every move we make, we pray. We don’t do anything that we don’t involve him, God, because I think prayer was the one thing that got us through all the hurdles. It’s not easy opening a business in a pandemic. There’s a lot of doors that we couldn’t (get through). We wanted financing, but we said let’s just start this on our own because God’s got this.”

The couple said that prayers and an incredible support system have helped them every step of the way.

Adding that they’re grateful for their customers, the couple said they feel privileged to play a small role in their celebrations and milestones. And as their business has grown, they enjoy watching their customers grow – from providing designs for a bridal shower, to the wedding, and then to their first baby and the first birthday.

“I’m amazed at all the friends we’ve made through social media. People now think I’m this huge business but, no, it’s just me and him and my family. It’s handmade. This is us,” Nina Field said. “It’s just us and we make it from our hearts, and we want to give our heart to you.”

It's never too late

The Fields say it’s never too late to start on your dream even if you think you’ve missed the opportunity.

“I’m encouraging everyone to find that dream in your heart, that God-sized dream, rely on him, you’ll reach it,” said NinaField. “In the middle of the worst time ever, … (we opened our shop), imagine if we’re in a good position, like nothing can stop you, really. My dreams are not stopping.”

Whatever bigger and better things are to come, you know they’ll be creative, beautiful and quite possibly, pink.