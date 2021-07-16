Faith, some luck: War survivors recount close calls during WWII

"We were lucky," said 87-year-old war survivor Vicente Meno, as he recalled the day he thought his life would end.

Meno was born in 1933 in the village of Inalåhan. "I was born behind the bushes there," he said, pointing across the bay toward Bear Rock.

He and his wife, Carmen Mantanona Meno, 82, were among the war survivors who attended the Umafit and Payesyes memorial ceremony in the southern village on Thursday. Both were only children during the war – Vicente Meno was 9 years old, Carmen was just 4.

At the Inalåhan War Memorial ceremony honoring those who suffered and died during the Japanese occupation, a map showed an overview of the routes islanders marched on their way to concentration camps and massacre sites at the end of World War II.

Forced to march one of the routes, Vicente Meno recalled the day he thought he would die.

"My father got a Japanese rifle and he was trying to protect us – but one man against maybe 50 people, you can't control," Vicente Meno said. "They were going to start getting down the 'bad' people in Inalåhan."

But instead, Japanese forces captured them and marched them to Umatac.

"I thought I am not going to see the world," Vicente Meno said. "They stuck us in one place and they were going to blow us up. We were lucky because there was an American on the lake coming down, and maybe that's why we got away clean."

'Blood on my clothes'

Carmen Meno and her family hid from Japanese soldiers when they were sent down to Merizo.

"We were under the school and when it was daytime, my mom was checking on me why I got blood on my clothes," she said.

She said her mother thought she was wounded, but the blood on her clothes was not hers.

"Some wounded men were hiding under the school at Merizo. So I got blood on my clothes and my mom was checking what happened, did I get wounded or something, but no," Carmen Meno said.

Getting wounded or falling ill during the war often had dire consequences. Many CHamorus died as a result of a lack of medical care.

"This one, I was asking my mom what happened here," she said, as she pointed to an old scar on the left side of her forehead.

"My mom said, ilekña, 'Baby, you got boil,' and there was no medicine for us to put in. So what she used is the breadfruit sap, and she applied here – but there was no medication," Carmen said.

Only 4 at the time, Carmen also recalled the day American soldiers came to save them.

"I was young, but the only thing I remember when Americans came, the Japanese started running up the hill in Umatac and then they almost knocked me down on the side," she said.

She said life after the war was also difficult as those who survived turned to the land for sustenance.

"All I can remember again when the Americans came, is the first time I rode in that military truck, and picking coconut at the swimming pool in Inarajan, and I remember that after the war," Carmen Meno said.

Strengthened by faith

The husband and wife both said many relied on faith to get them through the tribulations of the war.

"It was scary, but we're just lucky, you know," Carmen Meno said.

"Well, we depended on Jesus Christ," Vicente Meno said. "We were lucky by Jesus Christ."