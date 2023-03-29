Fake document put Duenas' family 'in great danger,' says GOP leader

Republican senators at the Guam Legislature and Democrat Sen. Chris Barnett have introduced a resolution seeking to create a Special Investigating Committee over the creation and dissemination of a fake amendment, which had been shared online by the Progressive Democrats of Guam.

The Republican caucus held a press conference Tuesday to talk about the resolution and concerns with last week's "undemocratic attack on the legislative body," as Sen. Thomas Fisher described it.

Julian Janssen, a classified government employee and chapter leader of the Progressive Democrats of Guam, has said he received the "fake" amendment from someone at the central office of the Guam Legislature, and that he believed it to be legitimate at that time.

"To protect the integrity and basically the security surrounding the process of deliberations, we thought it very important to get to the bottom of it," minority leader Sen. Frank Blas Jr. said at the press conference Tuesday.

The amendment, falsely attributed to Republican Sen. Chris Duenas, stated that funding already allotted for pay raises to teachers and administrators would be "reprogrammed" for the maintenance and facilities of schools.

The only amendment Duenas proffered by the time he first spoke about the fake amendment was standard language reworking the fiscal year 2023 budget to account for a $30 million appropriation to the Guam Department of Education for infrastructure and maintenance.

The Progressive Democrats of Guam shared the document on social media platforms, but retracted the postings with an apology after Duenas drew attention to it and called the amendment fake on the session floor.

"If it is in fact a member or an individual from the Legislature that did concoct, that did produce and did provide this document, that is totally against what we swore to protect. Also, this kind of document put Sen. Duenas and his family in great danger," Blas added.

Duenas filed a criminal complaint against Janssen over forgery the day of the amendment incident. The Guam Police Department has said it is investigating the complaint.

Duenas said Tuesday that members of the caucus hope the complaint stands and are also hoping the investigative committee, through any information it may uncover, will assist police in their work.

"We also believe that, at this point in time, Julian Janssen has made statements on the record in terms of having amnesia and forgetting who told him this information. ... Just his dissemination of this document is a crime, but aiding and abetting is a crime, also," Duenas alleged. "So, we encourage Julian to remember and to report that individual or individuals who put this document out and gave it to him to disseminate. ... Give up your source because you've committed a crime and your source has committed a crime."

The resolution on the Special Investigating Committee calls for a five-member committee - three from the majority and two from the minority.

This committee will have subpoena powers from either the chairperson or vice chair.

'See what we get'

The resolution calls for the further investigation of the actions of the Progressive Democrats of Guam, "their social media pages and messaging, and those associated with their organization and/or dissemination of this fraudulent document."

"First off, as being a former police officer and investigator of many crimes, you want it as broad as possible. Cast the net and see what we get," Blas said when asked what he would like to see for the scope of the investigation. "The fraudulent document itself, that is the purpose as to why. So there's many ways and places that this investigation can go to. The bottom line is, there's a need to protect the integrity of the legislative process and to protect the processes that we need to rely on to be able to do our jobs."

Social media pages run by the Progressive Democrats of Guam have made postings on a number of issues. Recently, postings have included support for pay raises to government employees under the General Pay Plan, and have criticized senators such as Duenas, Blas and Barnett for opposition or perceived opposition to that proposal. The organization also supports raising the minimum wage.

The pay raises, with certain conditions, were passed by the Legislature last week.

Of the information lawmakers have so far, Fisher disclosed that senators believe, on or about the late evening of March 20, the fake amendment went through a server at the University of Guam. Then, the following afternoon, the document began to be circulated.

Fisher has petitioned for an emergency session to address the resolution, but as of Tuesday afternoon, was awaiting a response.