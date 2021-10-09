Fallen officers to be honored during Guam Police Week

Two names will be added to the Peace Officers Memorial, as the island’s law enforcement celebrates Guam Police Week.

A virtual candlelight vigil and the 40th Annual National Peace Officers Memorial Service will be held on Oct. 16 to honor the lives of Guam Customs & Quarantine Officer Renie Tumanda and Department of Corrections Officer II Glenn Martinez.

“Both officers were lost due to COVID-19 while gainfully employed with their agencies,” said Maj. Manny Chong, acting Commander of the Guam Police Department. “I never met officer Tomada but I read about him on the different media outlets and that he was a really good guy. He was a husband, a father, a son, a brother, nephew and friend. He was loved by so many people. I knew Glenn Martinez personally. We played football together as teammates and opponents. He was a really good person, he played hard, he played fair. I never observed him play dirty and he knew the game well. I know he liked to go fishing and he raised chickens. He was down to earth and I really enjoyed our conversations.”

The two along with 17 other fallen law enforcement officers will be honored during the ceremony.

Chong spoke of the pair during a virtual proclamation signing held on Friday where Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero declared Oct. 8 to 16 as Guam Police Week and Oct. 16 as Peace Officers Memorial Day.

“Our police officers, our law enforcement men and women are special people. Everyday we ask them to go out and protect our island during times of peace and during times of crisis,” said Gov. Leon Guerrero. “Our administration will support our island’s law enforcement agencies and officers, and to work to make sure that you are provided the resources and the tools you need to do your job and to protect you in so doing.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Several GPD retirees who passed away during the pandemic will also be honored during a special tribute.

Chong said the week will also include events to recognize the hard work of the law enforcement men and women who are still with us today.

“When the global COVID-19 pandemic came to Guam it affected the island in so many ways that GPD had to make numerous adjustments to address the needs of the island community,” Chong said. “We had to do so much more with so much less.”

2021 GPD awardees: