Adelup has announced new leadership appointments from the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has tapped former Sen. Clynton Ridgell to act as deputy chief of staff for the Office of the Governor.

Alice Taijeron, who previously served as the deputy chief, has been appointed director of the Chamorro Land Trust Commission. Taijeron left her position as president of the Guam Housing Corp. in 2020 to serve as the deputy chief of staff for the governor. Taijeron is awaiting confirmation by the board.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The CLTC had been operating under the leadership of acting Administrative Director Angela Camacho. She took over from Jack Hattig III, who was initially tapped to lead the agency. Camacho is now at GHC.

Hattig left the CLTC following controversy involving an illegal land application swap that a land agent said Hattig coerced her into including in a report to the commission. The chairman of the CLTC then conducted staff interviews and later declared that Hattig was not suited to serve as administrative director.

After his departure from the CLTC, Hattig went on to work as a staff assistant at the governor's office, ultimately serving as a senior planner at the Community Defense Liaison Office. However, he has now been appointed deputy director of the Department of Parks and Recreation by the governor.

Richard Arroyo, who served as special assistant to the lieutenant governor and the governor's chief of staff, has been appointed deputy director of the Department of Land Management.

Roy Gamboa has been appointed deputy director of the Department of Agriculture. Gamboa was a Democratic senatorial candidate this past election. He did not obtain enough votes to proceed beyond the primary, but his candidacy was the subject of a Mini Hatch Act complaint lodged at the Civil Service Commission.

Former senator and current radio host Robert Klitzkie filed a complaint in July 2922, alleging that Gamboa violated political activity laws when he campaigned for senator. Gamboa had been employed at the Guam State Clearinghouse. Although he submitted his resignation letter June 28 - the last day to file senatorial candidacy and the day he filed his packet - the resignation was to be effective two weeks later.

A post-audit investigation by CSC staff did determine that Gamboa violated the law. However, because he was no longer employed with the government of Guam at that time, the matter was considered moot.