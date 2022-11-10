Familiar faces elected to new terms on GEB, CCU in 2023

Along with the gubernatorial, congressional and attorney general races, which arguably drew most of the limelight this election season, voters on Tuesday also determined who would next serve in the Guam Education Board and Consolidated Commission on Utilities.

However, there aren't many new faces on either board. While election results are still unofficial, votes counted Tuesday and early Wednesday show that the three open seats in the CCU all went to long-standing commissioners, Simon Sanchez, Michael Limtiaco and Francis Santos, although Santos was only about 120 votes away from fourth place finisher Melvin Duenas.

Sanchez thanked ratepayers for the continued opportunity to protect Guam's water resources and reduce the island's reliance on fuel oil in order to lower energy costs.

"I will continue to work hard on their behalf," Sanchez said.

Limtiaco said he was humbled and honored to be reelected.

"I look forward to continuing my work to develop and implement policies that will lead to the long-term viability of our utilities, comply with (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency) regulations, improve customer service, improve system reliability, drive value to the ratepayer, and lower rates," Limtiaco said.

Only one new candidate was elected into the education board, Angel Sablan.

All other candidates that gathered enough votes to occupy one of six open seats on the board - Mary Okada, Peter Ada, Ron McNinch, Maria Gutierrez and Lourdes Benavente - are existing board members.

Sablan, who is currently the executive director for the Mayors' Council of Guam, said working on the education board would be an added challenge, but he is ready for it.

"I've heard from too many people, too many parents, too many administrators and teachers and staff, that something needs to be done at the (Guam Department of Education). Everything the board is responsible for, policy and all that, but looking at also the facilities and repairs and (American Rescue Plan) moneys. The $280-some million is just sitting there and it's not moving. I think that's unfair for our kids. Maybe they are in the process of doing things to get things going, but I just feel we need to do things a little bit faster," Sablan said.

Sablan also hopes to integrate mayors and vice mayors from the beginning of processes in order to assist GDOE. From his observations over the years, mayors and vice mayors have been called on at the end, "when it seems everything else has failed," he added.

"Education is not just something that GDOE is the sole agency that responsible for. I think it's the responsibility of the whole government of Guam, including our communities. And so, I want it to have not just the mayors involved, but I want there to be coordination, collaboration and cooperation our village leaders and our school communities," Sablan said.