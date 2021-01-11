A sold-out crowd got the opportunity to enjoy a movie under the stars and lend their money to a good cause as part of Triple J Auto Group's Reels and Wheels event Saturday evening at the Guam Football Association National Training Center in Harmon. Originally set for November 2019, the event was postponed due to COVID-19. While strict safety protocols and social distancing guidelines were in place, that didn't stop the dozens of families who packed the field at sundown from enjoying the event. Proceeds from the event were donated to the Guam Memorial Hospital Volunteers Association.
