Myrna Cavan spent part of her morning picking through shelves at National Office Supply in Upper Tumon on July 27. Her cart sat full of binders and other office materials, but no school supplies – not yet, she said.

Cavan said her grandchildren will physically attend classes this coming school year, but they're waiting for teachers to issue supply notices to avoid wasting money on unneeded items.

The Guam Department of Education had targeted Aug. 11 as the tentative start date of the new school year, but the Guam Education Board moved the opening to Aug. 17, and allowed some professional development in the days prior.

Next school year will deviate substantially from the past as education officials balance learning with safety in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guam DOE offered three learning models – traditional face-to-face instruction with social distancing parameters, at-home learning with hard copies and at-home online distance learning – to accommodate parents and students with whatever their preference might be.

For Cavan, the face-to-face model makes the most sense. There isn't anyone to teach her grandchildren at home so it helps that a teacher is physically available, she added. As for safety, Cavan said she believes things will work out.

"I think if they follow the protocol, I think it's OK," she added.

Schools prepare for students

Even before the new school year start date was decided, public school campuses were preparing for opening day.

There was no lack of noise at Benavente Middle School on July 27 as staff members ferried chairs and other equipment between rooms and hosed down walkways.

Bright yellow markings had been painted onto walkways to show students where to stand so that they are 6 feet apart.

Painted floor arrows guide students to the main entrance of the campus, where they will be temperature-checked before beginning the school day.

The nurse's room had been moved to a larger space to accommodate multiple students and maintain social distancing, while staff converted another room into an isolation room in case a student is identified to have COVID-19 symptoms.

"I need to bring them in the room, take their temperature and do a full assessment. ... And then I'll have to inform the parents, my head nurse and then inform Public Health as well," said Shirley Cruz, the school health counselor and a registered nurse, regarding an isolation event.

'Definitely not like past years'

Most Guam DOE students have opted for home learning, whether through hard copies or online learning. Only about 30% of students attending BMS will attend physically, according to Principal Stacy Coletta.

BMS is one of the larger middle school campuses on island – with around 1,100 students – but with alternating schedules and fewer students wanting to physically attend school, only about 150 students will be on campus per day, Coletta said.

She wondered if that might change as the school year progresses.

"I can't predict anything, but as they start to see maybe the successes we're going through and parents' fears are alleviated, there's a good possibility more and more might choose to have (physical attendance) for their child," Coletta said.

Teachers were to come in July 28 to prepare their classrooms, including posting required signage and floor markings to control foot traffic, she added.

"Definitely not like past years. In past years teachers would come in and be excited about the theme of their classroom ... this year, it's going to be, 'Where am I going to put all the required signs, which areas am I going to mark off for Do Not Use,'" Coletta said.

Coletta was confident the school would be ready by opening day.

Cautious parents

On the afternoon of July 27, sisters Leihanni Aniceto and Kialanni Aniceto found themselves shopping for school supplies.

Both searched National Office Supply for Kialanni Aniceto, an incoming high school junior, and their younger sister, an incoming fifth grader. Leihanni Aniceto is a recent high school graduate.

The Anicetos will be staying home next school year.

"My mom doesn't really feel safe for us going back to school, because she's not sure people will really follow the guidelines," Kialanni Aniceto said.

While she personally feels her peers will follow rules, Kialanni Aniceto doesn't know when her mother might be OK with letting her physically attend school.

"She just started letting us go out. She's very strict, I don't know when she's going to feel safe with us going back. ... I just want to follow and make sure (my mom) feels safe, too," Kialanni Aniceto said.

Recent graduate

Leihanni Aniceto faces a different dilemma. As a recent graduate, she's wanting to find a job "but so far there's none really looking for people to hire because of all the people they had to lay off," she said.

She is concerned she won't find work.

"Especially because of everything happening with people not having jobs. ... It's very competitive right now," Leihanni Aniceto said.