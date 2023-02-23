The Homeowner Assistance Fund program, administered by the Department of Administration, delivered a total of $8.1 million in combined mortgage, utility and property relief assistance to families experiencing financial challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the Office of the Governor.

The Guam HAF Program Cycle 4 application period will pause March 3, the release stated.

“In just one year, our government succeeded in implementing a meaningful safety net for our island’s most vulnerable homeowners,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “We delivered critical relief funding to over 1,200 households to date, and our administration continues working to secure more sustainable and substantive housing support to protect Guam’s homeowners in the long term.”

The HAF program will temporarily pause the Cycle 4 application period on Friday, March 3 at 5 p.m. Applications submitted on or prior to this date will be reviewed for eligibility and processing.

“Just months ago, we announced the expansion of HAF eligibility requirements to provide hundreds of more families access to mortgage assistance, and since then, hundreds more have qualified,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio. “The governor and I always will remain attuned to the needs of Guam’s people, and we are committed to ensuring every opportunity to provide relief is captured.”

The HAF eligibility criteria and digital application are available online at doa.guam.gov. Hard copy applications may be picked up and submitted at the ITC building, Suite 215, on the second floor in Tamuning, and at the Government of Guam Relief Center on the third floor of the Bank of Hawaii building in Hagåtña, the release stated.

For more information, visit doa.guam.gov or contact the HAF program office at haf@doa.guam.gov or 671-638-3814/5, or call the Guam Relief Center at 671-475-2060.