Esmeraldo Escalera, 84, and his wife Ninfa, 77, knew there would be hundreds of vehicles lined up on Monday in Tamuning for 1,000 bags of free food, so they decided to get there three hours early.

Just when they thought they'd be the first ones in line for the 2 p.m. distribution, there were already other vehicles in front of them.

"We decided to come here three hours early, around 11 o'clock, to make sure we get help," said Mr. Escalera, a retired federal government employee.

They said they didn't want food bags to run out before it was their turn to receive one, plus a prior experience put them almost to the end of the line when they got there just minutes before the opening of the distribution.

The elderly couple said they were thankful for the continued food assistance, and they don't have to venture out to the store to get a few days' supply, they said.

Aida Libut, 69, said it was her third time since the pandemic started to line up for food assistance.

"It's a big help for us," she said, living in a household with three generations of people in it, including her two grandchildren, ages 14 and 19.

For a taxi driver like Alfredo Sison, 68, the pandemic crushed his family's main source of income when tourists stopped visiting Guam, he said. He hasn't had a passenger since February 2020.

They live in a household of 11, with seven grandchildren ages 8 to 14. The couple said they're hoping tourism will reopen so that the family will have a regular source of income, especially after their son-in-law's job was impacted by the pandemic and their daughter is undergoing chemotherapy.

So every time the Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon Mayor's Office announced a federally funded food distribution, Sison made sure to be at the food line early.

On Monday, he was with his wife Aurora, 67, who said they got to the line at around 12:30 p.m.

Many 'still in need of help'

The mayor's office, with the help of military and civilian volunteers, distributed on behalf of the Guam Department of Education food items under the U.S. Department of Agriculture's The Emergency Food Assistance Program. Of the 1,000 food bags, 500 were reserved for the food line while the other half were for pick up among those who pre-registered with the mayor.

Some food bags needed to be dropped off by the mayor's office to the homes of residents who couldn't leave either due to a lack of a vehicle or because they're homebound, said Mayor Louise Rivera.

"A lot of people are still in need of help because they or their family members still have no job because of the pandemic," she said. "Anything we can do to help, we're here. We also continue to call on those who want to donate to others," she said.

In some instances, she said, she and her staff have noticed people driving luxury cars to the food distribution line.

"Nobody gets turned away if they are in line during the food distribution time," Rivera said. "We trust that those who took the time to be in line were really in dire need of food assistance."

A half hour before Monday's food distribution started, the line of vehicles already stretched from the Tamuning Community Center all the way to the Palauan Evangelical Church of Guam.

"While there's a long line before the distribution time, it was a smooth process once we started," the mayor said.