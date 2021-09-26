“All I knew was she was gone.”

Roxanne Aguon shared the story about her niece Kiara at the 17th annual "Out of the Darkness, Our Community Walks.” Organized by Marie Virata Halloran, executive director of Rainbows for All Children Guam/LifeWorks Guam, the annual event aims to raise suicide awareness in hope of averting suicides.

“She was smart. She was beautiful (and) into sports and enjoyed doing new things in life,” Aguon said. Shortly after graduating, her niece went off island for college and all indications were she was enjoying life.

But on March 13, 2013, Aguon’s brother called her while she was at work. All he would say was she needed to come home. In the background, she could hear her sister-in-law sobbing.

“And then he finally said that she was gone,” Aguon said. She was so shaken she couldn’t drive and had to call her husband to drive her to the house. While en route, she Googled accidents, shootings, and other emergencies in San Francisco that might shed light on what happened to her niece.

“Not once in my head did I think it was suicide,” she said, saying she went over phone conversations and text messages and couldn’t figure out why her niece would take her own life.

“It’s been eight years and I still don’t know,” she said.

Aguon said it was only by the grace of God she and her family have been getting through the loss of her beloved niece. The support from LifeWorks and others has also helped.

“Suicide isn’t something I really understood … this day changed our life in so many ways. I didn’t know how handle it,” she said. “It’s going to take time, a lot of time … but spreading the word is very important. So thank you to Marie for all you have done and all you continue to do. I also thank God for all his blessings and helping us get through this as a family. And if you know someone, you need to be there for them. With God’s grace… we are here to help each other.”

From January to July this year, there have been 18 suicides in Guam, according to statistics provided by the Medical Examiners Office.

In 2020, there were 40. In 2019, there were 31, said Guam Behavioral Health and Social Services Director Theresa Arriola.

Arriola said nationwide, suicide numbers were decreasing but Guam is seeing “an upward trend.”

Halloran said this year’s event was held virtually because of the invisible enemy called COVID-19, “which has brought so much uncertainty, social isolation and economic distress and difficulties.”

“There is more pressure and tension among our community and its people,” she said.

Halloran added her hope that all participants feel their virtual hugs and come away from the ceremony feeling “refreshed, renewed, and rejuvenated for a continued journey in life.”

Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio said suicide is a difficult issue for any family or community to tackle but was optimistic that testimonies from survivors along with increased education by LifeWorks Guam and like-minded organizations, as well as youth spurred to help the community, can make a difference.

Tenorio said Guam’s youth have joined that fight for life, educating themselves on behaviors that might be the first sign of trouble.

He said an upcoming project is a phone app called GU Safe that aims to help younger people to report anonymously what they’re seeing or feeling.

“If they’re feeling at risk of suicide, or if they’re seeing signs in their friends, bullying at school, violence at home, it’s going to be an outlet for them to get in touch with people,” he said.

“Survivors when you share your experience and other people listen to it. It really does save lives," he said. "It helps educate us to start looking at ourselves and looking at others so we can try to help.”

Sen. Tony Ada said organizations like LifeWorks Guam provides a valuable service and urged the community to support the effort.

“The numbers of suicide on Guam is alarming,” said Sen. Tony Ada. “Each life lost is a tragedy beyond compare for those directly impacted by the loss of a loved one. As we honor the memory of those we have lost, we praise the work of those who have given us the hope that we can prevent more loss of life.”

Arriola said the COVID-19 pandemic has made coping difficult for many Guamanians, whom she said are very social and very family oriented.

“COVID locked us down,” Arriola said, noting not only restrictions but also precautionary measures families are forced to take to protect children, the sickly and the elderly. She added her hopes that residents make use of technology as much as possible to connect with family and friends.

Arriola noted that Behavioral Health’s Crisis Hotline has seen an uptick in calls from dozens in one month to about 800. She encouraged residents, young and old, to call the Crisis Hotline: (671) 647-8833/ 647-8834.