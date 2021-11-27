Solara Taitague, 5, and her older sister, Katana, 8, braved the needle as they received their first pediatric dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine – three days before they return to in-person classes on Monday, along with thousands of other public school children.

Their mother, Stella Taitague, 38, said she wished parents and teachers had longer lead time, from the time the Guam Education Board decided on allowing face-to-face classes again, to the actual start date.

GEB on Tuesday night voted on the Nov. 29 return to in-person classes for the Guam Department of Education.

Teachers were officially notified on Wednesday, five days before children were to go back on campus, Taitague, who's also a teacher at Adacao Elementary School, said.

"It's so unfair, we only have days to plan. We were earlier told they won't be back to face-to-face classes until January 2022, but then on Wednesday, we're officially told it's going to be in four days, on Monday. There's not enough time to prepare," she said.

Since Thursday was Thanksgiving, there was no free pediatric vaccination that parents knew about, she said.

So parents and guardians now only have Saturday and Sunday to get their children vaccinated for at least the first dose before sending their children to school.

"I am still worried about my children. They will be in close contact with other kids. I know my kids are doing good to protect themselves, but we can't control the other kids," Taitague said.

With tight timelines, none of the children 5 to 11 years old who already got their first dose would be considered fully vaccinated by the time they return to in-person classes on Nov. 29.

The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services opened the pediatric vaccination, for those 5 to 11 years old, on Nov. 9.

The second dose will be administered at least three weeks after the first dose.

Children, just like adults, are considered fully vaccinated only after two weeks of getting their second dose, health experts said.

"I'm excited to see my classmates," 9-year-old Eve Soriano said, after getting her first Pfizer dose on Friday at the University of Guam Calvo Field House in Mangilao.

But her mother, Isah Soriano, 35, is still worried about the virus spreading at schools.

"So the vaccination is a preparation for the return to face-to-face classes. While we know the vaccine is not 100%, it will at least help, besides telling our kids to wear masks and keep their distance," said the mother, who's also a one-to-one aide at Tamuning Elementary School.

Her son, Yuan, 10, also got his first Pfizer dose, while her 67-year-old mother Isabelita Soriano, 67, got her booster shot.

Guam has just emerged from a COVID-19 surge that saw up to 300 new cases a day and high hospitalization rates, many of them dead-on-arrival cases.

Irma Tayag, 36, also brought her 10-year-old daughter Jhea and 6-year-old son Jefren to UOG on Friday to get their first pediatric Pfizer dose.

"They're going back to face-to-face school, so we want them to get vaccinated now," Tayag said.

Her mother-in-law, 71-year-old Angelina, and her mother, 65-year-old Ludina Vuray, also got their booster shot. They're among the 24,769 adults 18 and older on Guam to get the booster shot as of Wednesday.

Hours later at the UOG clinic, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, a registered nurse, administered COVID-19 pediatric doses to her grandchildren Dexter, 9, and Amos, 7.

On Monday, the governor also gave the pediatric shots to her twin grandchildren, Paloma and Contessa, both 8.

Travel, retirement

For another family, they went to UOG to make sure their youngest member, 7-year-old Lastlyn Ludwig, also got vaccinated, even if it's just the first dose.

The family will be leaving for the U.S. mainland soon, so they'd like to have their vaccination cards in order.

"It's my first time to go to the states so I'm excited," older sister Sanoleen Monu, 16, said.

Their mother Serlyn Ludwig, 49, was with them at the vaccination clinic.

"Now everyone in the family is vaccinated," the mother said.

Joseph Sayama, 65, got his Moderna booster shot on Friday, two months after his retirement as a kindergarten teacher.

"I retired after 33 years as a teacher. It's only been a few months and I already miss the kids at school," he said.

The retired educator said he's pursuing his other passion: baking pies, cakes and cookies.

More than 125,000 of Guam's estimated population of 153,836 have so far been fully vaccinated, according to the Joint Information Center.