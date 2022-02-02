Guam has a high rate of residents fully vaccinated, but some hesitancy and lingering doubt remain among a percentage of the population, not only about the first and second doses, but also the booster shots. Others remain opposed to the government's vaccine mandate.

Jacqueline Ford, 25, said, after getting her first two doses, she doesn't think she still needs a booster shot.

But her younger sister, Jilina Ford, 16, said the only reason she got her first dose of Pfizer on Tuesday was to be able to participate in her school's paddling events once she becomes fully vaccinated.

"I love paddling and competition is about to start," the younger sister said.

Some waited about 10 months to get their booster shots, including siblings Alexander and Amanda Anulao and their friend Luke Richards.

The Anulao siblings said they got busy with work and helping out others, but recognized the importance of the booster, citing their family history of diabetes and hypertension, which are among identified COVID-19 comorbidities.

Richards, 23, said it was only when he learned that some of his family members tested positive for COVID-19 that he decided to finally get his booster shot. He got his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine in April 2021.

Deadly month

A little more than 133,000 Guam residents have been fully vaccinated, out of an estimated population of 153,836. Of those fully vaccinated, more than 51,422 have been boosted, based on Department of Public Health and Social Services data.

Guam is still experiencing an omicron-driven COVID-19 surge, which has seen up to 850 new cases a day starting in early January.

Health officials said while omicron is highly transmissible, it's milder than delta and other coronavirus variants.

But DPHSS data also shows January as being one of the deadliest months, with some 20 COVID-19-related deaths reported. The total number of COVID-19-related fatalities so far has reached 294, including the four that DPHSS reported Tuesday night.