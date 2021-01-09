Whipped Home Baked Goods continues #bakingitforward as the family company celebrates the organizations that played a role in helping to get the island through 2020 and the global pandemic.

Jolene Mantanona, Whipped owner, said the effort is done in partnership with RSP, a local lawn care and cleaning service business, which her sister owns.

At the start of the new year, Mantanona and family went out and donated hundreds of cupcakes to local organizations as their thanks, and not for the first time.

“We wanted to reach out again,” Mantanona said. “We feel there is never enough we can do.”

Last week, the family donated more than 100 dozen cupcakes to schools, health care providers, shelters, news agencies and Guam National Guard personnel at quarantine facilities.

Family members also were preparing to make their way to various Guam Police Department and Guam Fire Department stations.

“We feel it’s important to give back and share whenever you can,” Mantanona said. “It’s never enough; there are always people to give and those who could use a little extra love. For us, it's delivering happiness and hugs in the form of cupcakes.”

Mantanona runs her baked goods company with her husband, Chris, and their children Cristie, Noa, Paige and Jonah, her 7-year-old who is the Whipped boss.