I man Yo’åmte Siha, which means Our Indigenous Master Healers, from Guam and the Micronesian region, will be giving a presentation titled “Caring for Caregivers and Persons with Dementia” as part of its “Åmot Para I Hinemlo’ta/Prescription for Our Health and Well-Being” series in the University of Guam Isa Psychological Services Center’s online family caregiver support groups at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, and at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20.

The talks will be facilitated by Zita Pangelinan, president of the Haya Foundation, in cooperation with Inetnun Åmut yan Kutturan Natibu/Mwiischil Safey me Kkoor Aramasal Faluw and the Pacific Islands Indigenous Knowledge Organization.

Support group sessions throughout 2021

The talks to be given by I man Yo’åmte Siha are part of Isa’s ongoing online support groups for family caregivers of persons with dementia in collaboration with the UOG School of Health Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program. The sessions will be held year-round in 2021 at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and 10 a.m. on Saturdays during the first and third weeks of each month.

This month’s groups will be held at the following times:

• March 3 (6-8 p.m.) – “Sharing Caregiver Stories and Finding Support”

• March 6 (10 a.m.-noon) – “Sharing Caregiver Stories and Finding Support”

• March 17 (6-8 p.m.) – Featuring I man Yo’åmte Siha (Our Indigenous Master Healers) and Zita Pangelinan of the Haya Foundation

• March 20 (10 a.m.-noon) – Featuring I man Yo’åmte Siha (Our Indigenous Master Healers) and Zita Pangelinan of the Haya Foundation

The sessions are free of charge to partners, family members, and other caregivers of persons with dementia throughout Micronesia. The support groups will be conducted remotely on Zoom during the pandemic.

What to expect

All support groups are client-centered and confidential. They provide a safe place to share the stresses and challenges, successes and rewards of caring for a loved one with dementia with others who may be going through similar experiences. They also provide a forum for caregivers to participate in presentations led by health care professionals and other community members with expertise in caring for persons with dementia.

The support groups are facilitated by clinical psychologist Iain Twaddle of Isa Psychological Services Center; Health Services of the Pacific social worker Rhoda Orallo, who holds a master’s degree in social work; and Isa counselors Nikolas Gutierrez, who holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology, and Vanessa Veloria, who holds a bachelor’s degree in applied psychology.