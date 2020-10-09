Family celebrates 4-year-old’s birthday by giving to foster kids

With social distancing in effect and large gatherings off-limits, birthday celebrations have been looking a little different for most during the global pandemic. Guam mom Mynette Dizon decided to embrace the change and focus on giving rather than receiving for her daughter's birthday.

Instead of getting a pile of gifts for her 4th birthday, Raven – with Mom's help of course – and her family donated a heap of goods to Harvest House, a ministry that supports foster children and families on Guam.

On Wednesday, they delivered 13 cases of diapers, baby bottles, high chairs, kids' clothes and shoes, and gift cards for Outback Steakhouse.

Dizon said the pandemic has made her even more attuned to the needs of those less fortunate on the island.

"You tend to be more generous because you see how people are suffering," she said.

Her daughter insisted they give the children toys because she already has so many, Dizon said.

She said she chose Harvest House because she has parents at her daycare center, World of Wonder Childcare & Learning Center, who are foster parents and she saw firsthand how difficult it can be to get the needed supplies for a child or baby on short notice.

"I'm very sensitive to foster kids and foster families," she said.

Teaching an important lesson

Dizon said their family donated to front-liners for her son's 11th birthday earlier this year. For her, the gift is in the lesson.

"We try to teach our children to be more generous and more giving," she said.

While Raven, whose superpowers are "sharing" and "bringing joy and laughter," according to her mom, gave more than she received this year on her birthday, she did receive a few small gifts from her family along with the gratification that comes from helping others.