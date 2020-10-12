Finding peace in the small moments

When the World Stopped..

Family and true friendship....

When time with them is taken away - hugs and kisses and physical contact are missed....

Mother's Day was spent standing outside our condo while our kids and grandkids did a parade going by with signs, throwing kisses and dropping off an exchange of food they prepared to celebrate the event!

Our family time is about creating meaningful moments and memories, now paused and picked up with precautionary measures in an ever-changing environment.

Fun-filled moments spent baking apple pies, turnovers, scones and experimenting with many recipes we collected over the years, such as moussaka. The home and kitchen became a sanctuary of safety and comfort.

The dining table, the place for zoom meetings. Home – now holds a much more special meaning - security and safety."

- Liz Duenas

Grateful for the health, love of family

"Gifts of Gratitude, for the safe delivery of a healthy grandson as Jess & Dave’s parenthood journey begins, away from the family. For the continued Love and Care from Liv and Tim, thankfully now home. For the Family’s delivery of favorite foods and positivity. For the patience and love of my hard-working team. For the support of numerous Networks for jokes, music and even sadness. Gratitude for the gift of Purpose, serving and giving voice to the voiceless. And gratitude for Faith and continued strength, resilience and good health."

- Jackie Marati

A reminder to pray, find meaning

"These past months have brought us all to cherish the little things more which ironically have the most meaning in our lives. I nina’i for me has been my faith.

It has reminded me to practice patience and to be grateful for life itself. Living with my faith, I familia-ku and on our isla has been a true gift.

I pray that we may stop to admire the beauty God and this island presents, to remember that we can overcome any adversity, as the resiliency of our ancestors flows through our blood, and be aware of our bonita Guåhan (which has always given us so much sustenance).

May we practice gratitude, vulnerability to ask for support, surrendering to what we cannot control and soaking in all the precious moments with our loved ones. Let us always do something for others, protect our island, and live with faith.

- Laura Nelson Cepeda