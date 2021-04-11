Family grateful for support; Dozen volunteer for third day of search for Fernando Canlas

By Saturday afternoon, more than 50 volunteers had joined the Canlas family to help with the search for Fernando Canlas, the 71-year-old Yigo man who went missing Thursday.

Canlas' daughter, Analyn Canlas Gagarin, said she had received a number of phone calls from people who wanted to help.

"It's overwhelming," she said. "The support is just something I'm so grateful for."

She said the Guam Fire Department, the Guam Fire Department, Guam National Guard and the host of community volunteers gathered Saturday morning to continue the search. GFD, which leads the search operation, moved the command post to the area across the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church after reports that Canlas may have been seen in the area earlier that morning, according to acting spokesperson Cherika Lou Chargualaf.

That's the second possible sighting in that general area reported.

Gagarin said they had received one other report of a possible sighting at about 2 a.m. Friday near the Gresco LP gas offices. The person reporting wasn’t sure and before he could get close enough, the man was gone.

Gagarin said she and her family are still hopeful that her dad will be found safe and sound. The family said help with the search is needed. She said if anyone wants to volunteer to help with the search, call her at 486-5578.

"At (3 p.m.) we had people going down the small roads," she said. "We need to keep finding leads."

She asked that anyone with any information on her dad's whereabouts call 911.

“I’m still hopeful. I know for a fact that my dad is just waiting for us to help him out,” she said late Friday night. “My dad is not one to hitch a ride, so he’s still out there waiting for us.

“If you see him or think it’s him, he’s more likely to respond to Andoy or Andy, and not so much Fernando,” Gagarin said.

Canlas was last seen around 10 a.m. Thursday after he apparently escaped his wife and daughter-in-law. Canlas is in the early stages of dementia. He is capable of conversing but may not be inclined to speak to strangers.

At 5 p.m. Saturday, GFD had secured the search for the day.

The search is expected to continue today, Gagarin said.