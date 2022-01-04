Guam Waterworks Authority personnel on Monday found no water leaks during an inspection of 85-year-old Stella Beloy's Yigo residence that got more than $36,000 in water bill, according to a family member.

"They didn't find any leak," Beloy's son-in-law, Taliman Arrieta, told The Guam Daily Post.

Arrieta was at Beloy's premises around 9:15 a.m. Monday when a team of about five GWA personnel visited to check for any water leak, he said.

GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo, in response to The Guam Daily Post's questions after the GWA crew visit, said he had not yet received the final report from the inspection team.

"As I previously advised, I cannot confirm what, if any, adjustments to Mrs. Beloy’s account might be made without having carefully considered all information from GWA’s inspection findings, which have not been finalized as of this time," Bordallo said.

With no final inspection report, GWA couldn't say whether Beloy still needs to pay the $36,000-plus water bill.

"They asked me to turn on and also turn off the faucet," Arrieta said of the GWA inspection. "They confirmed there's no leak. One of the technicians told me that."

GWA's inspection came three days after a good Samaritan, licensed plumber Lad De Leon of Pacific Backflow and Plumbing, conducted an inspection to see whether there were leaks so he could fix it free of charge, in order to help Beloy.

De Leon said he did not find any leaks at the time of the inspection.

Beloy used to have a monthly water bill of $28 to $29 a month, which she regularly paid.

Her house only has one working faucet, located outside the house. Since her husband passed in May 2020, she's the only occupant in the wood-and-tin house.

Beloy started seeing a sudden spike in her GWA water bill in December 2020 at more than $7,000, followed by $10,000-plus in January 2021 and then more than $9,000 each in February and March.

The water bill has since gone down and up, until it started going back to the normal $28 to $29 a month. GWA said earlier that the meter passed three testings and that the meter confirmed continuous water usage from December 2020 to mid-march 2021 of an average of 1,000 gallons an hour.

Arrieta also shared that his water bill suddenly spiked to about $700 even with no leaks found, about two years ago.

"But I had no choice but to pay the $700 because I didn't want my water to be disconnected. They told me I can pay the $700 in installment, which I did. It's wrong they charged us so much for water when we didn't find leaks but what could we do? We didn't want them to disconnect our water. It's not surprising this happened (to Beloy) but $36,000 is just too much," he said.

Since Beloy's story came out, many residents have shared the same experiences of sudden spikes in their water bill.

What to do

GWA's Bordallo on Monday said if existing customers are concerned about their water billings, they can contact GWA's Customer Service department to lodge the concern, or request information on how to detect leaks in their premise piping.

If the customers want to dispute the billing and have their meter tested, GWA will test the meter in accordance with GWA service rules and regulations, he said.

"Upon confirmation of the meter test results, GWA will render a decision on whether any adjustments to billings are justified," Bordallo said.

GWA has been petitioning the Public Utilities Commission to approve its Customer Assistance Program that includes a leak detection and repair program for customers needing such assistance.

"If GWA’s proposed Customer Assistance Program is approved by the Guam Public Utilities Commission, additional assistance will be available to qualified customers for leak detection and repair, and GWA will initiate a comprehensive public outreach effort on the Customer Assistance Program," Bordallo said.