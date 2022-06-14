A 19-year-old man who was captured on a widely circulated video on Saturday standing on a highway and challenging people to a fight has been arrested with the help of his family members.

Police on Tuesday confirmed they arrested Joel Haleyalit, 19, of Mangilao, on suspicion of disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, underage consumption of alcohol, obstructing of public ways, and resisting arrest.

He was booked and released and the police's case was forwarded to the Guam Attorney General's Office.

At 4:38 p.m. Saturday, patrol officers responded to several calls about a man stopping vehicles on Route 10 and the junction of Corten Torres Street, Mangilao.

When officers arrived, they saw several individuals restraining Haleyalit.

Haleyalit was being restrained by family members, according to police. Police matched the witnesses' description of the suspect in the middle of Route 10 with the features of Haleyalit.

