Family of 12 escapes early morning fire

A family with eight children was able to safely get out their apartment after it caught fire in Dededo early Friday morning.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. along Route 16 at an apartment complex near Lilly’s Alteration Shop, according to Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.

Police officers patrolling the area saw heavy smoke coming from the building. One officer immediately requested for assistance after finding that the apartment unit’s kitchen was on fire.

More officers from the Dededo Precinct Command responded to help the family of 12, which includes eight children, ranging from ages six months to 9 years old, to safely evacuate.

One officer was able to put out the flames that spread to the entire kitchen cabinets using a fire extinguisher. The extent of the damages to the apartment is unknown.

Units from the Guam Fire Department to include medical and rescue personnel then showed up to provide care and treatment. Their conditions have not yet been released.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.