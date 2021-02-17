A family of seven escaped from their wood and tin home after a fire broke out, destroying the entire house on Wednesday afternoon.

Guam Fire Department firefighters and medics responded to the fire on Chalan Tumates in Dededo at 4:49 p.m.

Two adults and five children were able to escape without injury before the blaze spread throughout the home, stated GFD spokesperson Kevin Reilly.

Firefighters found the entire home including two vehicles ablaze when they arrived at the scene.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.