Family of 7 safe after fire reduces house to ashes

REDUCED TO ASHES: An entire house was reduced to ashes in Astumbo, Dededo on Wednesday afternoon. The family of seven who lived there escaped just before the fire spread to the entire house and two vehicles. Photo courtesy of the Guam Fire Department

A family of seven escaped from their wood-and-tin home after a fire destroyed the entire house on Wednesday afternoon.

Guam Fire Department firefighters and medics responded to the fire on Chalan Tumates in Dededo at 4:49 p.m.

Two adults and five children were able to escape without injury before the blaze spread throughout the home, stated GFD spokesperson Kevin Reilly.

Firefighters also found two vehicles ablaze when they arrived at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A backhoe from the mayor's office was called in to help ensure the fire was completely put out.

