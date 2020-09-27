Family of couple who died from COVID are reunited

Members of the Ikei family can now mourn their loved ones together.

Six of them have spent nearly two weeks in the government quarantine facility attempting to be transferred to home quarantine, so they could mourn the loss of two of their loved ones who had COVID-19.

The family is among those who are utilizing their right and taking the Department of Public Health and Social Services to court to fight quarantining at a government facility.

During a hearing before Superior Court of Guam Judge Elyze Iriarte on Saturday, it was said that the parties had come to an agreement allowing the Ikei’s to be transferred to their family home in Maina.

The family, which includes five children and their father, were finally able to reconnect with their mother, Racquel Dizon-Ikei, who arrived on Guam from Arizona a couple of weeks ahead of them.

“The Ikei family is extremely happy that they will be re-united with their mother,” said the Ikei’s attorney Jacqueline Taitano Terlaje. “It is unfortunate that it took 10 days before Public Health agreed that home quarantine and isolation is the right circumstance for this family. Making the right decision is better late than never.”

The family can now grieve together in the home of their parents and grandparents who both died this month after contracting COVID-19.

Joseph Escotillo Laville Sr., 95, and Maria Ursula Laville, 92, were the island’s 23rd and 32nd deaths, respectively, that were linked to the virus.

The couple’s legacy lives on through their six children, 25 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren.

Dizon-Ikei traveled to Guam after she learned her parents were both hospitalized with the virus. She applied for a hardship exemption, but never got a response and eventually completed her 14 days in the government quarantine facility before being released on Sept. 13.

Both her parents passed away while she was being held in the facility.

Her husband and children arrived in Guam on Sept. 16, and were also required to quarantine.

During a court hearing on Tuesday, it was said that Public Health wanted to relocate one of the adult children to the isolation facility after her test results came back positive.

Attorney Terlaje argued that the family should be kept together.

"The family has been quarantined in close quarters for the last six days. There is no reason to take a family member out," Terlaje said on Tuesday. "We have alleged hardship. This family is already suffering from depression and anxiety, and (DPHSS) are proposing to move her to another place in isolation alone."

The family argues the test results may be faulty, noting that others in the same room have tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

The court ordered that DPHSS stand down on relocating her, and the family ultimately ended up staying together before being transferred to home quarantine on Saturday.

The Ikei’s are among dozens of others arriving passengers who have since been transferred out to the government facility, as many of them contend their due process rights were violated.

Judge Iriarte is scheduled to hear more quarantine lawsuits filed before her court on Monday.