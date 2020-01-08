A family of seven, including five young children, have been displaced from their home in Dededo following a fire on Monday. Their house is gone.

Nurly Pucholong, the mother of the family, said she did not know exactly how the fire started, but it started outside their home.

"I'm with my baby inside the living room. One of my boys came up to me, he said, 'Mommy, the fire start outside.' Like at the back," Pucholong said.

The home was made of wood and tin. Pucholong got out and tried to douse the flames with water but could not reach the fire.

"Two times I threw the water. I cannot make it so I think maybe I'm gonna call a friend and I take care of my kids to get out," she said.

Pucholong tried calling the Guam Fire Department afterward but her call wouldn't go through. However, she did see her landlord was able to call firefighters but the house is no longer standing.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family, as well as the Dededo Mayor's Office, Pucholong said.

By Tuesday afternoon, the family had just come back from submitting certain documents at the governor's office and stopped by the Harmon McDonald's for lunch, where they spoke with the Post.

Three of her children were in school, one in Head Start and the others in first and second grade. Pucholong was with her husband and 2-year-old daughter. She was holding her 4-month-old baby boy, whom she was attending to the day of the fire.

At the moment, the family is staying at a hotel but is expecting to relocate with help from government agencies.