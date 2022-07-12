Family of man shot, killed by officer wants answers

The mother of a man who was shot and killed by a Guam police officer earlier this year has written a letter to the Attorney General seeking answers about her son’s death.

“I am the mother of that young man who was shot to death on March 9, 2022 by the off-duty police officer. The off-duty officer came to the Shell Gas Station in Dededo after complaints to police that a man was threatening people with a slingshot,” said the mother wrote.

The letter was dated May 16 and addressed to the AG’s former offices in Hagåtña.

“I want to first apologize to the government and the people of Guam for the problems my son and our families caused. God knows we would prefer to be respectful and hospitable to our friends and communities,” she said, as she expressed that she is grateful that the independent investigation was occurring.

“Our faith in Guam’s law enforcement is not totally lost, but like many killings that involved police officers on Guam, there are still questions that need answers. One of those questions is what does the investigation finding mean ‘a homicide?’ Does that mean the off-duty police officer was at fault and is there going to be a trial? If so, when?”

The mother noted she visited the AG’s office twice after her son’s death.

“I told you I have other eyewitnesses who the police failed to interview on that day at the scene. Those people who saw the off-duty officer arriving on the scene first and started shooting at my son who was sitting in the driver seat of his car at the moment with his window mirror closed. The officer shot seven shots through the closed window, killing him instantly although when the off-duty officer arrived, my son was already in the car with no immediate threat of a slingshot to anybody,” she said. “Please let me and my family know if and when we can help reach the truth in my son’s homicide case.”

The Office of the Attorney General and their investigators met with the family, including the mother, immediately after the incident took place and have been in contact with her and other family members since.

According to a news release issued on Monday, the AG and the Independent Investigative Team just learned of the letter.

"The body of the deceased was released to the family immediately after the forensic autopsy was conducted on March 23, 2022, and the doctor approved release. The cause of death was determined as “multiple gunshot wounds” and manner of death as “homicide,'” according to the AG's office.

“Homicide is a legal classification of a cause of death. As part of its investigation, IIT interviewed numerous witnesses and also obtained surveillance footage of the incident. This matter continues to be reviewed by the Prosecution Division. Until that review is complete, all relevant evidence, including the vehicle, will be held until it is determined it is no longer necessary to be preserved," the AG's office states.