The family of a longtime Guam Police Department officer is hoping to raise enough money to help him get the surgery he needs to treat a serious lung disease.

Maelani Terlaje said her father, Matthew Terlaje, had been diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis, a scarring of the lungs, and will need to travel off island to obtain a lung transplant.

She had just returned from Hawaii last week after traveling for her fiancé's knee surgery when her father's medical issue took place.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Maelani Terlaje came home to see her father on the couch, lying on his hand while sitting up. As she spoke to him, she noticed that his speech would drag while his eyes appeared as if he were lightheaded.

"Before I came home, my mom did tell me my dad was having trouble breathing. But he didn't want to go to the hospital. He wanted me to come home first so he can come see me. And I kept telling my mom, 'Mom just take him to the hospital, I'll be home anyways.' She said, 'You know how your dad is. He wants to see you,'" Maelani Terlaje said, recalling how stubborn her father could be.

"It takes a lot to convince my dad to go. And I feel like it's because he's scared. He's scared of what the doctors or the nurses are about to tell him because I think he knows," she added.

Maelani Terlaje's parents did go to the Guam Memorial Hospital the following day, on Aug. 29. Matthew Terlaje was hooked up to an oxygen tank because his oxygen level was lower than normal, according to his daughter. By the next day, he was taken to the ICU because his oxygen level dropped significantly, Maelani Terlaje said.

Her father had been a police officer for nearly 30 years and was trying to hit that milestone before retiring, she added.

"My dad has been a police officer since, like, the day I was born. So, that long," Maelani Terlaje said.

Despite the stress of the work, Maelani Terlaje said her father loved his job, and put in so much effort to support his family. But Matthew Terlaje was also a smoker, with the irony being that he had decided to quit smoking and had quit for two months before the current events happened, according to Maelani Terlaje.

"My dad has been working hard his whole life and I guess now it's just taking a toll on him. With all the stress, the poor diet, the smoking, it really caught up to him," she said.

An issue on Guam, and other rural jurisdictions in the United States, is the lack of access to certain medical care or facilities, necessitating travel to receive the care. Matthew Terlaje needs to undergo surgery as soon as possible, according to the GoFundMe page set up to help the family cover expenses. His daughter said she hopes her father's insurance will cover most of the cost of treatment. The family is in a kind of limbo at the moment, waiting to hear from the insurance and what the doctors will say. They also don't know yet how long Matthew Terlaje and his wife will be off island for the treatment.

The thought of her parents leaving on their own scares Maelani Terlaje, who is the oldest child and only daughter in the family. She feels she should go too, but has to stay on Guam for work and to watch her younger brother. The situation has left her feeling stuck and with mixed emotions, as well as wishing for better facilities on Guam for her father's care.

"When I came back from Hawaii, and seeing how the doctors were with my other half, seeing how the care is there, it makes me feel like I wish Guam had better health care, a better hospital for my dad. Because even just going to GMH and seeing how outdated it is, it breaks my heart because I feel like my dad deserves way better, way better than this," Maelani Terlaje said.

"I just want everyone to take care of themselves and to take care of their family," she added, as a message to the public. "If you see one of your family members not in good health, take care of them, convince them that their health is important. Even with smoking. Smoking tobacco, vaping, you need to convince yourself and your family members that that's not going to help you in the long run."

"One of the first things that my dad told my family when we FaceTimed him, he said, 'Please stop smoking. Please take care of yourself.' That's what I want to tell everyone. Just take care of yourself, your family, your friends, check on your loved ones. Because you never know."

The family has also scheduled a car wash fundraiser for Sept. 11, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Downtown King B in Anigua, across from Lujan Tire Shop.