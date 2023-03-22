In the second trial of a man accused of raping a girl when she was a minor, the defense offered witnesses in an effort to establish an alibi for defendant Franklin Chargualaf Taitague Jr.

March 15 marked the start of the second trial in the Superior Court of Guam, during which the accuser provided her testimony to the court.

The trial continued Tuesday morning, with the defendant’s side of the case being presented to jurors.

The defense brought in five different witnesses from Taitague’s family to testify on his behalf.

Each witness was asked their relationship to the defendant, who they referred to as “Ankie,” where they lived on the Taitague family compound, how often they attended family gatherings on Sunday and details of the night of the alleged rape.

A map, used by both the prosecution and defense, showed the witnesses lived within walking distance of each other in a cluster of homes referred to as the Taitague family compound.

The first witness called to the stand was the defendant’s father, Franklin Taitague Sr.

The defense asked if the accuser’s parents got along with the rest of the family.

Franklin Taitague Sr. testified, “When we’re together, we’re OK.”

In the father's opinion, there were no prior grudges held against the family.

The next witness called to the stand was Joshua Taitague, the older brother of the defendant. He testified he had attended family gatherings at least 90% of the times they were held.

However, when questioned, the prosecution mainly focused on the time he lived on the compound and where.

Establishing where family members lived on the compound was an important factor that the prosecution and defense were both taking into consideration, given that the girl allegedly was raped while walking home that night.

Night of allegations

The third witness called to the stand was Kathleen Hope Taitague, the defendant’s aunt, who lives in her late mother’s house located in the center of the compound.

Kathleen Taitague confirmed that in February 2018, on the night of the alleged rape, a nobena that the entire family was attending was held at her residence.

“I remember (the girl) present at the nobena,” said Kathleen Taitague, who noted the girl had helped wash some dishes after the gathering and left some time before 1 a.m.

Kathleen Taitague's testimony established a time frame based on pictures she had taken of her son and his friends while they were playing pingpong at 11:53 p.m. that evening.

After she had taken the pictures, she said, she then took 20 minutes to drop off her son's friends. She testified she saw the defendant once she got back to the house.

When questioned when she saw the defendant leave the compound, she testified that she heard his large truck or Jeep drive north toward Benny Manglona’s home.

Kathleen Taitague and Manglona lived next door to one another, she said. However, the properties were separated by a grove of coconut trees and, if someone would drive from one house to the other, they would have to go around to reach the other road.

The fourth witness called to the stand was Manglona, the defendant’s second cousin, who lives next door to Kathleen Taitague.

“Yes, I did attend (the gatherings) about 95% (of the time). I saw Ankie pretty much every time I was there," Manglonia testified.

The defense asked Manglona if he saw the victim when he was there.

“I don’t recall," he responded.

When questioned if he saw the defendant drive off with the victim, he testified, “No.”

Manglona testified that after the nobena was over for most of the family, he and the defendant then continued the party elsewhere.

“We transferred to my house,” said Manglona.

He testified that after the party, it was "just like any other night." He and the defendant hung out outside of his house and drank either beer or hard liquor.

While on the stand, Manglona testified that after the party, the defendant took his Jeep and drove to his house while Manglona simply walked over.

He said he lived steps away from Kathleen Taitague’s home.

Although Manglona testified the defendant was with him after the party, he could not recall exactly when the defendant left.

The fifth witness was no longer available during the latest trial, however, the testimony was read from the previous trial.

That testimony was given by Christina Taitague Quidachay, sister of the defendant, who confirmed the Sunday family gatherings generally started at 1 p.m. and ended around 7 p.m.

The court is set to reconvene at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday for closing remarks.

The first trial, held in February 2020, resulted in a hung jury unable to reach a unanimous verdict.