Family of slain mother needs help with funeral expenses

The family of the woman who was stabbed and killed in Tamuning on Sunday is asking the community for help with the costs to lay their loved one to rest.

Virginia Rose Peredo Laguana, 39, died after being stabbed multiple times inside her unit at the Hotel Mai’Ana. Police have arrested the suspect who was the victim's boyfriend. A 19-year-old woman was also injured.

John Richard Bass III, 27, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder, attempted murder, among other charges.

An online fundraiser titled, ‘Help Maelene's family with burial expenses,’ was created on Monday.

“Yesterday, Maelene Peredo's baby sister, Virginia Peredo Laguana was tragically murdered in Guam. She leaves behind 3 beautiful daughters, siblings, her mother and many more who loved her,” the website stated “If you know Maelene you know she would give you the shirt off of her back if you needed it. Her family is dealing with this horrific tragedy the best they can. I'd like to help Maelene get home to her family and ease their burden of these unexpected expenses.”

To help: https://gofund.me/3f9af9c9