The family of the woman who was killed Sunday in Tamuning is asking the community for help with the costs to lay their loved one to rest.

Online fundraiser The family of Virginia Rose Peredo Laguana has set up a GoFundMe page at https://www.gofund.me/3f9af9c9 to help with funeral expenses.

Virginia Rose Peredo Laguana, 39, died after being stabbed multiple times inside her unit at the Mai'Ana Airport Plaza. Police have arrested the suspect, who was the victim's boyfriend. Laguana's 19-year-old daughter was also injured.

John Richard Bass III, 27, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder and attempted murder, among other charges.

An online fundraiser titled "Help Maelene's family with burial expenses" was created Monday.

"Yesterday, Maelene Peredo's baby sister, Virginia Peredo Laguana, was tragically murdered in Guam. She leaves behind 3 beautiful daughters, siblings, her mother and many more who loved her," the GoFundMe page states. "If you know Maelene you know she would give you the shirt off of her back if you needed it. Her family is dealing with this horrific tragedy the best they can. I'd like to help Maelene get home to her family and ease their burden of these unexpected expenses."