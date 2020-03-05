Dezree Nauta Palacios recalls the final moments she spent with her younger sister Timicca Nauta before the teen was found dead inside her Dededo home on June 16, 2018.

Palacios, along with other family members and Guam police officers, testified during day two of murder defendant Brandon Michael Acosta's trial in the Superior Court of Guam.

Palacios said she spent the day with Timicca, her husband and others in Yigo at her in-laws. She told her sister she was going to stay the night up there. She said their uncle brought Timicca home.

It was early the next day she said her grandmother picked her up and told her there was an emergency involving Timicca.

Palacios recalled arriving to the family property on Chalan Koda to find her loved ones crying and police on the scene.

Timicca’s aunt, Jonalyn Nauta, fought back tears on the witness stand, as she remembered her 15-year-old niece who had taught herself how to play the ukulele.

She recalled hearing faint crying coming from outside of her home when she spotted her mother and brother yelling outside of Timicca’s shack.

The two had just found the bloody scene and Timicca lifeless.

Guam police officer Justin Quenga also testified on behalf of the prosecution.

“The call was initially a suicide via hanging,” said Quenga, who was one of the responding officers the day Timicca was found dead. “As soon as I entered the room ... I found the body. It was a female. She was prone, her head was face down onto the mattress. I clarified that it was not a hanging and that it was a homicide ... I closed down the scene and informed my supervisor.”

The prosecution once again showed images taken from the family property, and one of the final pictures Timicca took at the mall, the same year she was killed.

Trial continues today before Judge Vernon Perez.