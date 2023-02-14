With the return of life to “normal,” a weekend stroll around the island might bring you across a number of get-togethers, whether it's a barbecue or a family reunion, the goal is the same: to connect.

For the Quintanillas, their family reunion, held Feb. 11, was a great opportunity to enjoy time with relatives and revisit history.

The Quintanilla family is made of several clans, like familian Clara and familian Orong. Their history carries stories of life in Sumay, memories of World War II, and a gratefulness to have survived.

To honor their ancestors, the Quintanilla family reunion was dedicated to commemorating their loved ones who died during the war, those who survived and the veterans in their family who have fought for the freedoms they enjoy today.

“It’s very important to remember that’s part of life. I'm positive that they (younger Quintanilla generations) know, their brain will tell them what. I won’t always be with them but, once they know about it, they will never forget. During the war, I was a young girl. I don’t want to say anything,” Darlene Quintanilla, 82, a familian Orong matriarch and WWII survivor told The Guam Daily Post during the reunion.

As she looked around Peter S. Santos Park in Piti where tents filled the open field and her relatives mingled she said, “I am happy that God allowed me to live longer and I am so grateful for that and my family.”

Teresita Q. Shimizu, 85, also survived the war and is one of the matriarchs the Clara side of the Quintanilla clan honored that day. She told the Post that there weren’t many living survivors left on her side of the family.

“In my family, there’s only three of us in my own family (Clara), three of us that are survivors. … There’s not very many of us. In fact, this afternoon (Saturday), when they announced us, there was only four. One born in 1934, the other two born 1936 and I am 1938,” Shimizu said.

'Keep everything'

Seeing the younger generations in the Quintanilla family make the effort to pass on the family’s history and stay connected brought Shimizu peace.

“I feel very good because then the family concentrate on each other, we forget what happened actually. With all the good things that are happening to us we forget all the hardship that we went through. It is a hardship but, why worry about that? Let’s worry about the future,” Shimizu said.

She was also happy to see her family honor those who fought for their freedom.

“We keep everything in our memories and with the new generation out in the military and helping each other and for us, then, that makes me feel so good,” Shimizu said. “Because the veterans now in our family are helping in making things better for all of us and the years to come.”

Shimizu passed the torch of bringing the family together for reunions like this to the younger generation, her daughter’s generation.

“My daughter, mostly because of her age, my daughter is in her 50s. She’s the one that goes to the meetings and planned everything with those the same age,” Shimizu said.

This was the first time the family has been able to come together as a whole since before the pandemic.

“It makes me feel very good. We use to have it every three to five years but then COVID-19 hit us, then they pushed it back. It’s nice to come along with the family again,” Shimizu said.

She hopes that the tradition is carried on.

“I am really hoping and praying. The next generation are really on it, in keeping the family together and knowing each other. Some families are lacking that, but when these (reunions) happen then we all get together and we introduce ourselves to each other and then we go back on the tree branch, ‘Who’s your father, your grandfather?’ And it’s really good because it passes down,” she continued.

Keeping the Quintanilla family history alive was equally important to those who married into the family, like Karen Cruz of the Orong clan.

“I wanted to credit my mother-in-law Dianisha Reyes Quintanilla for marrying a Cruz. Her family was from Sumay and then, because of the World War II, had to relocate and she ended up in (Hågat) and that’s where her and her husband raised a family of nine children, one being my husband,” Karen Cruz said.

She shared that her mother-in-law told her stories of their family history.

“She’s the one that shared information with me about her siblings because there were 12 of them. She had memories of her parents and grandparents so I got interested in the family history. I need to get back to it and update it,” Karen Cruz said of the family tree. “So the reunions have been, for me, an opportunity to connect and find out how we branch out horizontally.”

Karen Cruz said the event provides a road map for the younger members of the family to follow.

“I think it’s important and we need to role model that for the younger generation. I am happy to see that there’s a good number of younger people here,” Karen Cruz concluded.

Maryjane Cruz married into the family in 1970, when she became the wife of the oldest of Dianisha’s children, Felix Q. Cruz. She had the same sentiments as Karen Cruz.

“I think if you have family members that are willing to get together and get to know each other they’ve even gone to the extent of working with (University of Guam) to do the family chart all the way back, so that’s really good. From there, you connect,” Maryjane Cruz said. “I think that’s the whole purpose of us all getting together so that you don’t forget who or where we came from. … As a team, we need to keep going and keep remembering those.”

The family toured Sumay on Sunday to visit the place their family once called home, as well as honor and commemorate loved ones who died in WWII.

“We will visit the people that are buried at the cemetery and then see some of the history of what used to be Sumay,” she said ahead of the tour.

The reunion concluded with attending Mass as a family at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña.