A family-run cosmetology school with a history of military service will offer veterans and their dependents free haircuts today as part of Independence Day.

Stay Fresh Academy is offering the service to also provide its students with real-life experience in a salon setting.

Maria Elena Tingson is one of three owners of the family-owned school for aspiring cosmetologists. Tingson, along with her brothers RT Tingson and Daniel Gurwell, launched the school earlier this year.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The family business just started in March and while still a cosmetology school, it is working on becoming a school for barbers.

“My brother is a licensed cosmetologist, I am a licensed cosmetologist so is our other brother Daniel. This is another level we wanted to hit in our industry. We wanted to offer the community of Guam a different set of curriculum and environment where hairdressers can learn with a more affordable tuition,” Tingson said.

Tingson shared she and her siblings followed in their parents' footsteps.

“We grew up in a salon. My mom Susan Tingson was a hairstylist for 25 years. This industry is like second nature for us. My mom’s dream was for all her kids to be hairstylists, just because it was such a fulfilling career for her,” Maria Tingson said.

Susan Tingson owned Hair Clinique and was known for offering free haircuts, and raising her children to be charitable. It's been 12 years since their mom died but Maria Tingson knows their mother is proud of her children.

“The students will be giving the haircuts but it will be supervised by me and Dan – Dan being the immediate supervisor because he is a licensed instructor.”

A lot of the students have already been cutting hair; some of them are backyard barbers, Maria Singson said.

“Kind of why they wanted to legitimize their career by going to school,” she said. “The students have been working hard practicing this past few months so no matter who cuts (their) hair, clients are going to walk out like a bag of money, everyone will look good walking out.”

“This is actually the second year that my brother has done this. My brother served 10 years in the military – (during the U.S. war in Iraq), and my father was in the Philippine Army. My brother just wanted to give back to the community. This is something we always try to do and we wanted to expose our students to this type of work because it's important for them to experience diversity and meet people from all walks of life,” she said.

Path to becoming licensed cosmetologists

Providing an affordable path for residents to become licensed cosmetologists has been a dream the family is happy to fulfill together.

“Even nationwide, beauty schools have become more of a cash cow and we didn’t want to do that. We wanted to offer Guam a better learning experience than what we experienced going to school,” she said.

Stay Fresh Academy has almost reached the maximum 20-student capacity for the year with only two spots remaining. Tuition costs $10,000 for the 1,600-hour program.

“We started with about 16 students in March and it’s growing. We are still looking for interested licensed cosmetologists to teach so we can expand our services,” Tingson said.

Appointments for free haircuts will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, at the Stay Fresh Academy in Dededo. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 671-632-3774.