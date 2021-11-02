Family seeks $19.5M for alleged medical malpractice

The wife of an active-duty service member and her family are suing the U.S. government for $19.5 million in damages, alleging a medical device was left inside her abdomen following an emergency procedure and wasn't discovered until over three months later.

Ashley M. Goldsborough gave birth to her son, Weston, by an emergency Cesarean section at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on Aug. 11, 2018.

A civil lawsuit filed in the District Court of Guam on Monday alleges physicians and other medical personnel who attended to her at the Navy hospital left an Alexis retractor, with a diameter of 2.8 inches, in her abdomen following the operation. The retractor is used during C-sections to help provide retraction and protection during the procedure.

The operative report of Aug. 11, 2018, that was signed by an OB/GYN stated that an x-ray confirmed no retained foreign objects due to the emergent nature of the surgery.

The lawsuit, filed by the plaintiffs' attorney, David Lujan, alleges the government employees and agents "deviated from standard approved medical practices and negligently failed to treat Ashley with the degree of skill, diligence, and attention used by and expected of such facilities and hospitals generally."

Until early November 2018, Goldsborough appeared to be recovering from the procedure, but she experienced discomfort and was unable to lay on her side.

On Sept. 25, 2018, during her six-week postpartum appointment, there were no indications of abnormalities and the Cesarean incision appeared to be healing well.

Over the next few weeks, Goldsborough began to notice swelling in her legs and went to Naval Hospital's emergency room on Nov. 10, 2018, for an evaluation, court documents state. A Doppler ultrasound did not reveal or alert medical personnel to the fact that the device had been left in her abdomen. No abdominal X-rays were performed during that visit or the next visit to the emergency room on Nov. 22, 2018.

109 days later

According to the lawsuit, Goldsborough's legs became more swollen and her abdomen also became more tender and swollen. The Cesarean incision was blistering and showing redness and a small defect.

On Nov. 28, 2018 – 109 days after the C-section was performed – Naval Hospital personnel saw from a CT scan that the Alexis retractor had been left in her abdomen and the following day, Goldsborough underwent surgery to have the device removed.

"In the course of the surgery, Naval Hospital Guam personnel discovered that the Alexis retractor was deeply encased in adhesions to Ashley's small intestines and colon," court documents state. "At the conclusion of the surgery, Defendant's personnel placed two Jackson-Pratt drains through the right and left lower abdominal quadrants for drainage."

Goldsborough was evacuated on Dec. 14, 2018, to Naval Hospital Jacksonville in Florida for continuing treatment.

The civil suit alleges Goldsborough was not permitted to eat food again until April 9, 2019, and Ashley was subjected to an additional surgical procedure on May 3, 2019, to close a defect on the original C-section incision.

Due to her condition after the C-section operation, her son, Weston, was unable to nurse and was taken to his maternal grandmother's home in Georgia. Goldsborough's two other children were taken to their paternal grandmother's home in North Carolina.

Offers to settle

The Goldsboroughs filed a claim with the Navy Tort Claims Unit for medical malpractice and the matter was investigated earlier this year. According to the civil suit:

• On Sept. 1, Kristina Schlieter, a trial claims attorney with the U.S. Navy's Tort Claims Unit in Norfolk, Va., advised Lujan: "I have the investigation back on this case and I will be working it up for an offer."

• On Sept. 15, Schlieter offered to settle the claims for $150,000 and then a day later offered to settle for $200,000.

• On Sept. 28, the U.S. acknowledged efforts to settle but states they were unsuccessful and denied the plaintiffs' claims.

Lujan contends the offers of the U.S. to settle the claims constitute an admission of liability.

The lawsuit seeks $12 million in damages for Ashley Goldsborough for physical, mental, and emotional pain and suffering; $3 million for her husband, Kelly; $3 million for Weston; and $750,000 for each of her other two children.