Family seeks answers in teen's death

To the public and the government of Guam, the 18-year-old who died Sunday at Guam Memorial Hospital is Guam's 130th COVID-19 fatality.

The Joint Information Center stated, without mentioning her name in a press release, that an 18-year-old died on Sunday at approximately 9:15 a.m.

"The patient was an 18-year-old female with no known medical history. She was admitted to the GMH emergency room (Sunday) and tested positive upon evaluation," JIC stated.

To her grieving family, the death of Finnia Erik and the classification of her passing as COVID-19-related have left them confused – and with unanswered questions.

"That's what breaks our heart. How they're saying it's COVID," said Connie Peredo, Erik's older sister.

While the government press release stated Erik tested positive for COVID-19 upon evaluation at GMH, Peredo said her mom was told by a nurse that Finnia tested negative upon arrival early Sunday morning.

"They had to test for COVID – if she had the COVID because of her shortness of breath that early morning. So when they tested her they came out and told my mom and my auntie that she tested negative. So it was OK. She was doing fine. They gave her oxygen, I think her pulse was too low they had to give her oxygen and IV and all that," said Peredo.

A request for comment from GMH management was being worked on, The Guam Daily Post was told, but it was not available as of press time Monday evening.

For three months, Erik was not feeling well, but according to her sister, but she didn't display any symptoms of COVID-19. Erik did experience a loss of appetite and difficulty sleeping.

Erik previously refused to go to the hospital, and didn't mention being in pain. By Saturday, her health had deteriorated. Erik called her aunt at around 2 a.m. asking to be soothed with Holy Water. According to Peredo, her sister couldn't breathe normally and an ambulance was called.

Peredo said Erik was well enough to walk to the ambulance, despite chest pain and her pulse being extremely low.

Once Erik was admitted to the hospital, family members who went with her were told to go home and that they would receive a call if something came up.

That call came at around 9 a.m. on Sunday.

"My auntie said she received a call that they were calling from the hospital, they said that they were pumping her because there was blood coming out they had to put in a tube into her throat because the oxygen wasn't working. And my brother was in the hospital the whole time, they didn't want to give out any information," Peredo continued. "... All they told us was to call the Chief Medical Examiner's office."

Without explanation, she said her family was given a few minutes to say goodbye.

"They brought us in and then my brother told me. Once we stepped in, my brother was like she's gone. And that's the thing. They didn't tell us anything, they didn't tell us what's the cause of death, where to get her death certificate, any paperwork. There was nothing. I want to know the truth. Why are they saying she tested positive but they told us negative? Now that she's gone it's really hard to believe."

"Everyone in our family is really devastated," said Peredo.

Peredo described Erik as a fun, loving and caring person.