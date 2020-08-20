The Wright family lives in a blue two-story house just off Sumay Memorial Street in Santa Rita. It’s where Alex Wright said he and his family are staying put during the island’s second round of Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1.

Wright, who works for the Navy, agrees with many fellow Guamanians that the pandemic and added restrictions haven’t been easy.

“Until now, I’ve been working a lot," Wright said. "But we adapt and overcome."

But, it’s the sign his wife made using a tarp and spray paint that has captured the attention of many during the pandemic.

The sign reads, "This too shall pass."

“My wife put this up when I was working with the Teddy Roosevelt task group,” he said. “She put it up there for the traffic that goes by the house as sort of her little message, 'Hey, hang in there and things are going to get better.'”

The sign was first put on the home in late March, around the same time the island had the first positive cases of COVID-19.

“It’s still hanging because we are still going at it,” he said. “It’s going to be there for the duration of PCOR1 and PCOR2 probably until we find a vaccine.”

Nearly five months later, the sign has become a landmark, of sorts, for others to find their home, he said.

“Some of the neighbors that live on the street, we have people that walk up and down the road and you get a thumbs up or a wave. We’ve walked to a couple people who live on the street and oddly enough we live up the road from quite a few friends. New people in the neighborhood are like, 'Oh, you live in the house with the sign?'” he said.

The island still has another week and a half before the governor announces any lifting of PCOR1 restrictions.

Until then, the message of hope shared by the Wright family couldn’t have come at a better time.

“The thing we were trying to capture is to hang in there. Things will eventually get better, nothing lasts forever. … I know it’s really hard for a lot of companies and small businesses and that is the thing we are most scared of for people here on the island. So, hang in there and it shall pass.”