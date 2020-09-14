Tino Songeni, an inmate of the Department of Corrections, was discovered unresponsive in his cell at the Adult Correctional Facility in Mangilao on Nov. 27, 2019. He was transported to Naval Hospital Guam, but was pronounced dead the next day. The death was ruled a suicide – asphyxia due to hanging.

However, Tino Songeni's family believes different, suspecting foul play based on observable wounds on his head and face.

DOC officials informed the family that Tino Songeni had hanged himself using a blanket, according to his brother, Maurice Songeni. The family asked to see the blanket because of the way the neck wound appeared.

The wound was thin and it appeared that whatever had been used dug into the flesh, as if made by a wire, Maurice Songeni said. There were also two holes on the bottom of Tino Songeni's neck, below the Adam's apple, Maurice Songeni added. Tino Songeni's right ear appeared to have been slashed and there were bruises on the right side of his forehead, above the eyebrow, Maurice Songeni said.

Tino Songeni had been jailed at the Special Housing Unit, a maximum security unit in the correctional facility, when he was discovered by DOC officers. Officials said Tino Songeni was alone, Maurice Songeni said.

Maurice Songeni said he believes there must be surveillance footage of the incident and the family did ask for such footage, but neither the blanket nor any footage have been provided, he added.

"How come they have a hard time to at least show us the surveillance? That's the only thing that will really prove everything," Maurice Songeni said. "Be fair with everybody."

The Guam Daily Post did not request surveillance footage but did seek incident reports, logs and other documents related to Tino Songeni's death through a Sunshine Act request to DOC. Cell transfer records were also requested.

The department did not provide documents related to Tino Songeni's death, stating that they belong to an investigative file on the death and are exempt from disclosure. The cell transfer records also did not have to be disclosed as they fall under exemptions related to security procedures or information of an agency, DOC stated.

The Post then submitted inquiries, rather than a Sunshine Act request, based on concerns from Tino Songeni's family, asking DOC for an explanation of the wounds, whether surveillance footage existed and why it hasn't been provided to the family, as well as whether Tino Songeni had been moved to the Special Housing Unit from another unit and the reasons behind that move.

DOC simply stated that all information being requested is part of the investigative file and exempt from disclosure.

Mental illness

Tino Songeni made headlines in 2017, when 70 people were evacuated from Ruby Tuesday in Tamuning as he reportedly attempted to blow up a gas tank at the restaurant's rear parking lot. He was arrested at the nearby Shell gas station and charged with attempted aggravated arson, terroristic conduct and public drunkenness, among other charges. Tino Songeni was identified under the alias Riko Isaya.

He initially pleaded not guilty for reason of mental illness, disease or defect. The court ordered an evaluation and Tino Songeni ultimately pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted arson, with the court finding he was competent.

Tino Songeni would have other run-ins with the law, however. The latest took place in November 2018.

Officers had responded to a report that a parolee, Tino Songeni, shattered a glass door with a rock. During questioning, Tino Songeni reportedly took responsibility for throwing a rock at the glass door. He said he did so because he "has problems," but did not elaborate on those problems.

Tino Songeni reportedly apologized but refused to answer other questions or provide a written statement. The officers noted Tino Songeni's eyes were bloodshot, his speech was slurred and his breath emitted an odor of an intoxicating beverage, according to court documents.

He pleaded not guilty in December 2018, but in January of the following year, his lawyer asked to include "by reason of mental illness" in the plea.

Tino Songeni told his lawyer that he was taking Seroquel and Haldol – medication used to treat schizophrenia and other mental disorders. Tino Songeni said he uses medication because he cannot sleep and because he hears voices, according to court documents.

He indicated he was homeless and stopped taking medication because he had no transportation at the time of the rock-throwing incident. Tino Songeni also seemed easily confused when talking to his lawyer and appeared unable to give clear answers about his background and history, according to court documents.

The court again ordered an evaluation but Tino Songeni, again, was later determined competent and pleaded guilty to criminal mischief as a misdemeanor, which was accepted in October 2019. His sentence was suspended in that case but Tino Songeni's parole in an earlier case had been revoked in January 2019, and he was serving the remaining time.

'How come it happened in there?'

Maurice Songeni spoke to his brother about a month before his death. Tino Songeni was anxious to be released but otherwise appeared OK, Maurice Songeni said.

Maurice Songeni said he does not know of Tino Songeni taking medication outside of prison, but he knows his brother was served medication in prison. He said he does not know what kind of medicine, however, and Tino Songeni would complain about the medications and give them to others, Maurice Songeni said.

DOC regulations bar forcing treatment on inmates over their objections, except in two circumstances: if the inmate is unable to make a personal judgment regarding treatment, or if the inmate is a danger to others or is suicidal.

Just as with the family's concerns over Tino Songeni's wounds, the Post inquired with DOC about Tino Songeni's medication, whether he was provided medication, whether there was any indication that he was suicidal or a danger to others, whether DOC considered forcing treatment if Tino Songeni was refusing medication, and if he received additional monitoring.

As with the other inquiries, these questions received the single response that the information is exempt from disclosure.

That Tino Songeni had no history of attempting suicide prior to his death only serves to further Maurice Songeni's suspicions.

"If that could happen inside, he could do it outside, too," Maurice Songeni said. "That's what I'm wondering. How come it happened in there?"