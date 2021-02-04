Mary Jane Reselap said the 16-year-old boy arrested in connection with Tuesday's disturbance in Tamuning, has been going through a difficult time.

The teen, who is her relative, Reselap said, "is going through a lot."

"He wasn't drunk or anything, but it was like something triggered him. He just got upset," Reselap said Wednesday. "He didn't want his son to leave so he ended up acting up. We tried to stop him. We tried to talk to him. We felt that it's better he take some time away" at the Department of Youth Affairs.

Police officers responded to the disturbance at the Rainbow Apartment complex along Tun Jose Fejeran street.

The teenager was seen holding a child and waving a knife in the air, according to Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

The incident was caught on cellphone video and circulated on social media.

In one video clip, the teen is seen running away from a woman, while carrying a baby.

"Give me him! Let him go," the woman says, as she shouts and pleads with the suspect.

"I love my boy," the suspect says.

A second video showed police taking the man down to the ground and placing him in handcuffs, while others shouted at the officers, "Don't hurt him!"

Tapao said the child was safely returned to a family member and the suspect surrendered the knife.

The teen was arrested on suspicion of reckless conduct, assault, family violence and disorderly conduct.

Yuko Adelbai said she was hiding inside her apartment unit when she heard the screams come from outside.

"I was watching from my window and he is holding a baby and holding a knife," Adelbai said. "I wasn't sure if I should call the police or maybe somebody already called police."

Family's recent struggles

Reselap said the 7-month-old baby is doing OK.

She said the news of her relative's arrest hasn't made things any easier for her family.

"Honestly, I didn't like how people are posting (comments) because they don't know what's going on with our family ... My family are going through a lot. We just lost our brother too, who is the second oldest. My family is really going through a lot," she said. "It kind of hurt me too when I saw (the video)."

Reselap said her family hopes to make a fresh start in Hawaii.

"I am trying to keep them out of trouble," she said. "My older brother and cousins were on the news too for the machete attack in Mangilao."

The teen is being held at DYA.