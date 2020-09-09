Family that tested COVID-negative gets home compliance visits

A local mother and her children who had a close scare with the novel coronavirus, but eventually tested negative, still were visited in their home for quarantine compliance.

She asked not to be identified, but she said her family was able to get tested just two days after learning they were potentially exposed to another family member who had tested positive.

“When I arrived at Public Health in Dededo, there was a lady who came out to my vehicle and had me sign that I received my results, and she gave me a flyer detailing more information on symptoms and the importance of social distancing and staying home during this pandemic. She did mention that I should home quarantine for 14 days even with a negative result as there have been situations where people got the virus even after testing negative and that someone from Public Health will be calling me the following day," the mother said.

“I understand that completely and I did say that we will home quarantine,” the mother said.

What did surprise her was, despite the negative test results, her home was visited for a “home compliance check,” she told The Guam Daily Post on Tuesday. Her family received their negative test results about 10 days prior to the Tuesday interview.

The results were a relief for the family. She said the phone calls from the Department of Public Health and Social Services made sense, but she was puzzled when she got a surprise visitor at her home a week later.

“I received a different call. This time it was someone calling saying that they work with Public Health and are outside my house to do a home quarantine check. ... The person told me that they needed to see me and my daughters and that we need to step outside so they can physically see that we are home,” she said. “After that, I asked several people who are also on home quarantine if they shared the same experience and they all said different things. Some people who have tested positive have never even been visited at home or called consistently.”

“Then again, on Sept. 8th, I received another call and a man was claiming that he works at the attorney general’s office and he is working with Public Health to do a home compliance quarantine check on me and my children.”

The second visit once again had her question why the visits were being done when her family had tested negative.

“I explained my frustration to him that I am getting all sorts of information from different people. As you can imagine, I am a female at home with my kids and there is a man outside my home telling me to come outside for the second time."

DPHSS spokeswoman Janela Carrera told the Post that they have been working with the AG’s office and probation at the Judiciary of Guam to conduct and ensure compliance with quarantine protocols.

She adds that the compliance checks are done “regardless of the results.”

However, the process still has the mom feeling a bit on edge.

“I am not complaining about the home quarantine. ... My complaint is that there isn’t any information that was given to me on what I should be expecting and what else I should comply with, like the home quarantine compliance home visits,” she said. “With crime on the rise, I am very cautious about these matters and I would feel more at ease if there was more information that was given to me on what to expect while on home quarantine.

“For all I know, there could be anyone outside that door telling me to come out with my kids and at this point, I don’t know what my rights are. I just would like to see more consistency. This is important and people need to be given more information regarding this matter.”