In less than 20 minutes after leaving her home to do errands Sunday, Tricia Heacock Madarang received a call from her eldest son. He had just called 911. Their house in Dededo had caught fire.

That's when Madarang told one of her teen sons to get out of the house. She rushed back home.

Ten minutes after that phone call, she said, she arrived at the house.

Her children – ages 13 and 16 – managed to escape from the burning house but were injured because they tried to contain the fire.

She rushed her children to Guam Memorial Hospital.

"It was right for my oldest son to call 911, but he shouldn't have tried to stop it," she said.

However, she said, he continued to tell her how sorry he was for not being able to save the house, a wood-and-tin structure at the back of another house.

"It's OK," she told him, "Save yourself and forget about the house."

They could replace the house, she said, but not their lives.

Madarang said her oldest son even suggested selling his PlayStation 4 to help out. She replied, "No, it's OK, it was your Christmas gift."

"We're trying so hard not to make them worry, it's not their job to worry," she said.

Since the fire, Madarang said, her family has been living with her aunt and cousin, who live close by.

Her cousin had recently gotten out of the hospital and is bedridden, so moving in to her aunt's house was helpful to both sides. They declined the American Red Cross' offer for a few days' stay in a hotel.

When her children were released from the hospital the day after the fire, she said, they were visited by the American Red Cross Guam Chapter and Dededo Mayor's Office, which provided aid to the family.

Additionally, she said, the Guam Department of Education was there to help provide her children with uniforms and backpacks.

So far, she said, their family is fine. She still takes her sons to the doctor to check if their injuries are healing properly.

David Peredo, disaster program manager for Red Cross, said they provided the family with some food and clothing to assist them during their recovery.

Donations are always welcome from the community, to help with families who were displaced and affected by home fires, Peredo said.

Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares said donations such as household items, blankets, toys for children, or monetary donations can be dropped off at the Dededo Mayor's Office.