Family members of the little girl who accused former airman Louis Anthony Vargas of raping her repeatedly gave emotional testimony on Thursday and asked the court to lock him up for the rest of his life.

The defendant's parents said they believe he's innocent.

The sentencing phase for Vargas began Thursday and continues today. Vargas was an Air Force technical sergeant on Andersen Air Force Base when he was charged in 2018.

In May, a jury found him guilty of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony, with the special allegation of committing a crime against a vulnerable victim.

Vargas appeared before Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena on Thursday, waiting to learn his fate.

The victim continues to suffer from the crimes committed against her and could not attend, according to her family.

"We worked with her at therapy to give her the tools to be here today, but unfortunately she cannot," said a family member of the victim. The woman speaking for the victim was engaged to Vargas and was five months pregnant with his son at the time the allegations surfaced.

The abuse started when the girl was 9, according to allegations listed in court documents.

"She did not deserve this. No one does. No one!" the woman speaking for the victim said. "Louis, what you did not account for was the bravery of (the victim) to finally speak up, ... and the courage for her to be in court to tell you that enough is enough. ... Though my voice breaks in anger, tears and pain, I once told you when you truly love someone that you will forgive them no matter what. I choose to forgive you even though you show no remorse. Today, I will no longer be hard on myself. Today, I choose to let go. ... May God have mercy on you."

Assistant Attorney General Christine Tenorio called several family members and friends of the victim to testify against giving Vargas a lenient sentence.

"Instead of owning up to his actions, he ran away and evaded the island because he thought he was above the law," said Larry McCrory, who is related to the victim. "She is not the same person that she was because of it. The joyful spirit she had is gone. She was robbed of her childhood and will never be at peace. These scars will follow her the rest of her life. I wish I was there to protect her from this person."

The child's family is asking for life in prison for Vargas.

"I am not ashamed to admit that I wanted this man dead," said Lionel McCrory, another relative of the victim. "Instead of enjoying her childhood, ... she now has to see a therapist to deal with her anxiety from being raped and molested. I personally failed to protect her from this demon. This man is a predator, a rapist, a child molester."

Eliza Anderson, who also is related to the victim, said, "she is no longer the happy and courageous girl she used to be. I beg you, Your Honor, to give (the victim) the justice she deserves, to not give this man another chance to rape another child, and to send this rapist away for the rest of his life."

Vargas' family stands by him

Defense attorney Stephen Hattori called more than a dozen of Vargas' loved ones to testify. Each one echoed how they stand behind the defendant and that they believe he is innocent.

"My son is not the kind of person to molest women and children," said the defendant's mother, Sandra Vargas. "He is not a bad person."

"I can testify that my son is an honorable young man that has been raised as a God-fearing boy," said Louis Vargas, the defendant's father. "He has loyalty, scruples, honor, and I don't believe that he could possibly do what he has been accused of doing. I raised my son to the best of my ability, and I taught him the right way to treat people. He's a very good boy."

Theresa Garcia, the defendant's sister, said, "I know he could not, would not do anything he was accused of. I pray that you can see through the fog of hearsay and let the evidence or lack of evidence be clear."

Many of the defense witnesses told the court that the former airman is loving, protective, trustworthy and a hero who has been wrongfully convicted.

Fernando Raigoza, the defendant's uncle, said to the judge: "I plead to your court, please have mercy on my nephew. Please bring him home. He has no business there. He's got such a great future. Please back this family. It's devastating on both ends. Nobody wins here."

Sentencing is scheduled to continue this afternoon with more witnesses testifying on behalf of the defendant.