Family's pandemic aid hits snag over name-change rule

A rule regarding name changes is keeping Risa Manglona from receiving $3,700 in federal pandemic financial aid for her and her five children – the last name on her Social Security card does not match the one on her income tax records.

It's a discrepancy a newly married person may face if they fail to change the name on their Social Security card after taking a spouse's name. For Manglona, she decided take her father's last name in 2015, but hadn't gotten around to making "Manglona" the name on her Social Security card.

"I know it's my fault," she said of putting off making the change. But now the mistake is costing her money – the money taxpayers are due as part of a federal aid package for millions of American workers.

Manglona is also one of them. Furloughed from her job at Macy's and the mother of a 2-month-old infant, she is in dire need, she said.

"I'm short for funds," she said. "I need to pay my power, my water, my rent – all of those things."

She said she is also qualified for the local cash assistance program for low-income families, which pays up to $1,200 per household. She can't receive that, either, due to the issue with her Social Security card.

'A big runaround'

Manglona is trying to fix the issue and visited the Department of Revenue and Taxation when it reopened recently to find out what she would need to do to make the change. She said she was told she must have the name changed by the U.S. Social Security Administration.

"Everything must match, I was told," she said, "They cannot release the check; they cannot do anything."

But the Social Security office on Guam remains closed due to the pandemic, Manglona said, adding that when she called Social Security, she was told the change must be made in person.

"It's a big runaround," she said. "Nobody is helping me. Nobody is giving me the answers I need."

Manglona said she has reached out to Del. Michael San Nicolas' office for assistance and is hoping to find an answer on how to get the funds she desperately needs during the economic crisis.

"At least to give me some peace of mind, so I know how to get it corrected," she said.