The Fanohge Coalition, which comprises 37 community organizations with the aim of promoting issues of CHamoru self-determination and political status change in the 2020 Guam election, announced it will hold two forums for candidates. In early August, the coalition will hold virtual forums for those running for Guam's nonvoting representative in the U.S. Congress and for the nonincumbent candidates seeking election to the 36th Guam Legislature, according to a press release sent Friday by the coalition.

"Guam's single nonvoting delegate to the U.S. Congress is the most influential and important person in terms of negotiating and navigating the U.S. federal government. It is imperative that whoever represents Guam at that level understands critical local issues such as political status change and can communicate the unique nature of Guam's interests to other members of Congress and the U.S. federal government in general," stated the release.

The group said a future release will outline more details of the format and the participants for the forums.

"As there are many new candidates seeking to serve in I Liheslaturan Guåhan, the coalition hopes to engage with them and help educate them on the issues of political status change and CHamoru self-determination. As a senator in I Liheslaturan Guåhan, they would be influential in sponsoring and passing legislation into law. It is important that those elected to this position fully understand critical local issues and are able to communicate with their constituents," stated the coalition.

A congressional delegate candidate forum is scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 5.

A nonincumbent senatorial candidate forum will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 6.

Both forums will be livestreamed on the Fanohge Coalition's Facebook page.