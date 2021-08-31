FAQ: Children 11 and under won't count toward social gathering limits

Attendance caps on social gatherings won't be impacted by children too young to get a COVID-19 vaccine in attendance.

"Children under 12 years and one month of age may attend social gatherings," a guidance memo issued by the Department of Public Health and Social Services states.

The document is the latest revised rules that specify how businesses and residents must comply with COVID-19 restrictions ordered by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, including limitations on social gatherings and verifying the vaccination status of an establishment's customers and employees.

Tom Nadeau, the department's chief environmental health officer, confirmed that children who cannot get a vaccine because they are not old enough will not be counted toward attendance caps of social gatherings, which were limited to 10 vaccinated people indoors and 25 vaccinated people outdoors.

Questions and answers

Q: What businesses need to comply with the memo?

A: The guidance applies to specific businesses where mask use may be compromised. These "covered establishments" are bingo halls; boat cruises; bowling alleys; concerts and similar events; eating and drinking establishments (with exceptions outlined below); food courts at shopping centers or malls; gymnasiums, fitness centers and dance studios; movie theaters; organized contact sports, except school-sanctioned events; swimming pools; and theaters and museums.

Q: Which food and drinking establishments are exempt from needing to verify the vaccination status of customers and employees?

A: The only exceptions listed in the memo are: establishments in schools teaching grades pre-K through 12; mobile or temporary food service establishments, as long as it is not part of an organized event and/or seating is not provided; and catering establishments that provide off-site services.

Q: Are covered establishments required to use the government's self-attestation form?

A: Should a business decide to accept self-attestations of a customer's COVID-19 vaccine status, they must use an official log-in sheet provided by DPHSS. These records must be kept for 30 days, and be presented upon the request of DPHSS. Establishments, however, are not required to accept self-attestations, and may choose to impose stricter vaccination requirements for their patrons.

Q: What counts as a social gathering?

A: Wedding receptions and other parties are covered by the guidance, but the memo applies to most gatherings "for a common and singular purpose of more than one person," attended by people from different households. DPHSS said that visits between extended family, like going to see a grandparent who lives in another home, are also considered congregations and social gatherings by the guidelines.

Q: What are the new limitations for these gatherings?

A: Including "guests, participants, coaches, patrons, performers, volunteers or employees," social gatherings must be limited to no more than 10 vaccinated people indoors, and 25 vaccinated people outdoors. Unvaccinated residents who are 12 years and 1 month or older "may not participate in social gatherings with individuals who are not members of their household."

Q: Does this mean burials can only have 25 people in attendance?

A: No. Wakes, visitations, viewings, burials and other funeral services are not considered social gatherings. Meetings held by nonprofits, businesses and government agencies are also exempt, as long as the gathering is held "for the purpose of carrying out official business of such entities in their place of business."

Q: How do children count toward social gathering caps?

A: Children between 12 and 17 must be vaccinated in order to attend gatherings outside of their household. Those who are too young to get the vaccine may attend, and won't be counted toward either the 10-person or 25-person cap.

Q: Are families and friends able to break up gatherings into multiple groups of no more than 10 or 25?

A: No. The memo states large groups may not claim to be in separate parties in order to attend or participate in the same event.

Q: Are school campuses closed to everyone?

A: A few exceptions are allowed in the memo. Schools can conduct activities that support distance learning, such as curbside pickup and delivery of materials or documents. Students, faculty and staff are allowed to use campus facilities to "facilitate distance learning." Teachers may use their classrooms to conduct virtual classes, provided they adhere to other public health guidelines on social distancing and mask usage. All athletics, after-school activities, inter-school activities and busing are suspended until further notice.